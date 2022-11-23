“Strange World” Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Now Available

“They’re The Clades! They’re The Clades!” and they’ll soon be stuck in your head too with the official release of the Strange World soundtrack, now available on most streaming and downloading platforms.

What’s Happening:

The Strange World Original Motion Picture Soundtrack , featuring a score by composer Henry Jackman ( The Gray Man, Ron’s Gone Wrong , The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ), is available today in both digital and Dolby Atmos by Walt Disney Records.

Strange World introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures. The voice cast also includes Dennis Quaid as Searcher’s larger-than-life explorer father, Jaeger; and Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, Avalonia’s fearless leader who spearheads the exploration into the strange world. Helmed by Don Hall (Oscar-winning Big Hero 6, Raya and the Last Dragon Raya and the Last Dragon ) and produced by Roy Conli (Oscar-winning Big Hero 6, Tangled) , Strange World releases in U.S. theaters November 23, 2022.

What They’re Saying:

Henry Jackman: “I began writing the Strange World overture away from picture and came up with this esoteric series of underlying arpeggios and dissonant harmonies which evoke the film’s sense of mystery and otherworldliness. I then situated an adventurous main theme on top of it, which had to be quite angular to fit the odd notes I had conjured. I wondered if I had gone a bit overboard with the overture, but when the directors Don Hall and Qui Nguyen heard it for the first time, I was overjoyed to hear them say that it was everything they ever imagined Strange World could sound like.”