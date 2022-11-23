Takumi-Tei Reopens Today at EPCOT

Takumi-Tei can be found at World Showcase at EPCOT and officially reopened today.

What's Happening:

Takumi-Tei

Currently, they are not taking reservations, but walk-ins are welcome.

They are open daily from 4pm to 9pm.

These menus offer creatively paired Japanese dishes.

Guests can select from three omakase menus specially prepared to suit your palate and allow our chef to delight and surprise.

Dishes include braised wagyu beef tenderloin, roasted duck, maki sushi and matcha sweets.

Select From Two Omakase Menus:

Kiku – The Omnivorous Course: starting at $250, tax and gratuity not included.

starting at $250, tax and gratuity not included. Haus – The Plant-based Course: starting at $150, tax and gratuity not included.

Both menus are specially designed to delight and surprise both connoisseurs and newcomers to Japanese cuisine.

Dishes include Japanese A5 wagyu steak, lobster tempura, seasonal sashimi and strawberry yuzu sorbet.

You may also enjoy signature cocktails, premium sake, wine and craft beer.

Guests must be at least 21 years of age to consume alcohol.