Takumi-Tei Reopens Today at EPCOT

Takumi-Tei can be found at World Showcase at EPCOT and officially reopened today.

What's Happening:

  • Takumi-Tei reopened today at EPCOT. This restaurant is notable not only for its cuisine but also for its stunning setting.
  • Currently, they are not taking reservations, but walk-ins are welcome.
  • They are open daily from 4pm to 9pm.
  • These menus offer creatively paired Japanese dishes.
  • Guests can select from three omakase menus specially prepared to suit your palate and allow our chef to delight and surprise.
  • Dishes include braised wagyu beef tenderloin, roasted duck, maki sushi and matcha sweets.

Select From Two Omakase Menus:

  • Kiku – The Omnivorous Course: starting at $250, tax and gratuity not included.
  • Haus – The Plant-based Course: starting at $150, tax and gratuity not included.

  • Both menus are specially designed to delight and surprise both connoisseurs and newcomers to Japanese cuisine.
  • Dishes include Japanese A5 wagyu steak, lobster tempura, seasonal sashimi and strawberry yuzu sorbet.
  • You may also enjoy signature cocktails, premium sake, wine and craft beer.
  • Guests must be at least 21 years of age to consume alcohol.

