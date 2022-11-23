Takumi-Tei Reopens Today at EPCOT

Takumi-Tei can be found at World Showcase at EPCOT and officially reopened today.
What's Happening:
- Takumi-Tei reopened today at EPCOT. This restaurant is notable not only for its cuisine but also for its stunning setting.
- Currently, they are not taking reservations, but walk-ins are welcome.
- They are open daily from 4pm to 9pm.
- These menus offer creatively paired Japanese dishes.
- Guests can select from three omakase menus specially prepared to suit your palate and allow our chef to delight and surprise.
- Dishes include braised wagyu beef tenderloin, roasted duck, maki sushi and matcha sweets.
Select From Two Omakase Menus:
- Kiku – The Omnivorous Course: starting at $250, tax and gratuity not included.
- Haus – The Plant-based Course: starting at $150, tax and gratuity not included.
- Both menus are specially designed to delight and surprise both connoisseurs and newcomers to Japanese cuisine.
- Dishes include Japanese A5 wagyu steak, lobster tempura, seasonal sashimi and strawberry yuzu sorbet.
- You may also enjoy signature cocktails, premium sake, wine and craft beer.
- Guests must be at least 21 years of age to consume alcohol.
