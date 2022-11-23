Walt Disney Imagineering Shares Update on Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana

Construction continues on Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana over at EPCOT and Walt Disney Imagineering has shared an update on their official Instagram account.

The post from Walt Disney Imagineering features four new images from the upcoming attraction at EPCOT.

It also includes the following message: “Throughout Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, guests will have the opportunity to discover characters from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Moana carved into the rocks and waterways of their surroundings. Our Imagineers worked closely with the studio to develop the artistic style of these characters who will naturally take form within the water-filled landscape. We are excited to see guests make their way through this self-guided trail next year and discover how Moana and her friends truly inspired the surroundings of this experience!”

It appears the attraction will also feature some easter eggs from other beloved films as well as one of the images seems to include Squirt from Finding Nemo.

Journey of Water invites guests to follow the story of water on the planet, inspired by Moana’s connection to the ocean.

The attraction, a walk-through exploration trail, will invite guests to meet and play with magical, living water. Just like in the ocean (as seen in Moana), the water will have a personality all its own, helping guests learn how to protect the natural water cycle in a fun and engaging way.