“Avatar: The Way of Water” Food and Beverage Offerings, Photo Ops Coming to Tokyo DisneySea

Avatar: The Way of Water will be coming to theaters next month and Tokyo DisneySea visitors will soon be able to celebrate the upcoming release of the film with food an beverage offerings and photo ops.

A special dessert inspired by the world of Avatar will be available.

The mystical Pandora is represented by blue vanilla-flavored mousse while Pandora's life like flowers, forests, and fruits are represented by matcha sponge, almonds, strawberry chocolate, and peach.

The feather-shaped chocolate in the center of the dessert is inspired by the necklace of Neytiri, a character in the movie Avatar: Way of Water.

A special drink inspired by the film will also be available.

The drink will be served in a special Avatar cup and will consist of rooibos tea jelly, elderflower, and passion fruit syrup.

cup and will consist of rooibos tea jelly, elderflower, and passion fruit syrup. The texture is accented with cacao nibs that are inspired by the soil of Pandora.

And of course the bioluminescence of Pandora is also represented by the cups, which illuminate the drink from below.

Both of these items will be available at Yucatan Base Camp Grill in the Lost River Delta area of Tokyo DisneySea starting December 1.

Life-size objects of Jake and Neytiri, characters from the movie, will also be installed in Lost River Delta for a special photo opportunity for guests.

About Avatar: The Way of Water:

Jake Sully and Ney'tiri have formed a family and are doing everything to stay together. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora.

When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans.

Avatar: The Way of Water will hit theaters on December 16, 2022.