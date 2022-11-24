Disney on Broadway’s “The Lion King” Performs Live During Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Happy Thanksgiving everyone! To celebrate the day and the 25th anniversary of Disney on Broadway’s The Lion King, the cast of the beloved show performed live today during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
- The cast of Disney on Broadway’s The Lion King performed the iconic song “Circle of Life” during today’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
- Check out the performance in the video below:
More on The Lion King:
- The show, originally debuted in 1997, has had over 100 million audience members worldwide, has won 70 major theatre awards, has had 25 productions around the world, and is the 3rd longest running Broadway show ever.
- The Lion King opened on November 13th, 1997, and is a musical based on the 1994 Walt Disney Animation Studios' animated feature film of the same name with music by Elton John, lyrics by Tim Rice, and book by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi, along with additional music and lyrics by Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor, and Hans Zimmer.
- Julie Taymor, the director, costume designer and mask co-designer for the musical, became the first woman to win a Tony Award for Best Director of a musical and is still involved with the show. The milestone is only the third time a Broadway production has reached the quarter-century milestone.