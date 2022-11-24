Disney on Broadway’s “The Lion King” Performs Live During Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Happy Thanksgiving everyone! To celebrate the day and the 25th anniversary of Disney on Broadway’s The Lion King, the cast of the beloved show performed live today during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The cast of Disney on Broadway’s The Lion King performed the iconic song “Circle of Life” during today’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

