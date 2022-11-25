Disney on Broadway Offers Black Friday Deals on Tickets for “The Lion King,” “Aladdin” and “Frozen”

Black Friday shopping doesn’t just have to be for things. You can also purchase the experience of a lifetime by taking advantage of this great deal from Disney on Broadway for one of three great shows.

  • Disney fans can take advantage of a Black Friday deal and get 25% off tickets to Disney on Broadway’s The Lion King, Aladdin or Frozen.
  • Tickets are available for shows now through July 2, 2023.
  • The offer is available now through Monday, November 28 at 11:59PM local time.
  • Purchasers can simply click the link above and use the code WISH25 to unlock the offer.

Shows are coming to the following cities:

  • Aladdin:
    • Springfield
    • West Palm Beach
    • Miami
    • Jacksonville
    • Sarasota
    • North Charleston
    • Spokane
  • Frozen
    • San Francisco
    • Sacramento
    • San Diego
    • Costa Masa
    • Oklahoma City
  • The Lion King
    • Chicago
    • Los Angeles
    • Des Moines