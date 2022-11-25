“GMA” Guest List: Zoe Saldaña, David Harbour and More to Appear Week of November 28th

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for November 28th-December 2nd. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of November 28th-December 2nd:

  • Monday, November 28
    • Joe Jonas (Devotion)
    • Zoe Saldaña (Avatar: The Way of Water)
    • GMA Concert Series: Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan and Sasha Estefan
    • Cyber Monday edition of Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Tuesday, November 29
    • GMA Gives Back series
    • Sigourney Weaver (Avatar: The Way of Water)
    • David Harbour (Violent Night)
    • Chef Lisa Bryan (Downshiftology Healthy Meal Prep)
  • Wednesday, November 30
    • Sam Worthington (Avatar: The Way of Water)
    • Chefs Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood (Holiday edition of The Great American Baking Show)
    • Deals and Steals: Holiday Extravaganza with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, December 1
    • Mindy Kaling
    • Cameron Crowe
    • Performance by Cast of Broadway’s Almost Famous
    • Deals and Steals: Holiday Extravaganza with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, December 2
    • Lori Bergamotto (Holiday pajama recommendations)
  • Saturday, December 2
    • Binge This! with Will Ganss
    • Deals and Steals: Holiday Extravaganza with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.