As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for November 28th-December 2nd. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of November 28th-December 2nd:
- Monday, November 28
- Joe Jonas (Devotion)
- Zoe Saldaña (Avatar: The Way of Water)
- GMA Concert Series: Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan and Sasha Estefan
- Cyber Monday edition of Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, November 29
- GMA Gives Back series
- Sigourney Weaver (Avatar: The Way of Water)
- David Harbour (Violent Night)
- Chef Lisa Bryan (Downshiftology Healthy Meal Prep)
- Wednesday, November 30
- Sam Worthington (Avatar: The Way of Water)
- Chefs Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood (Holiday edition of The Great American Baking Show)
- Deals and Steals: Holiday Extravaganza with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, December 1
- Mindy Kaling
- Cameron Crowe
- Performance by Cast of Broadway’s Almost Famous
- Deals and Steals: Holiday Extravaganza with Tory Johnson
- Friday, December 2
- Lori Bergamotto (Holiday pajama recommendations)
- Saturday, December 2
- Binge This! with Will Ganss
- Deals and Steals: Holiday Extravaganza with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.