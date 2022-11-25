As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for November 28th-December 2nd. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long running morning news show or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of November 28th-December 2nd:

Monday, November 28 Joe Jonas ( Devotion ) Zoe Saldaña ( Avatar: The Way of Water ) GMA Concert Series: Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan and Sasha Estefan Cyber Monday edition of Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, November 29 GMA Gives Back series Sigourney Weaver ( Avatar: The Way of Water ) David Harbour ( Violent Night ) Chef Lisa Bryan ( Downshiftology Healthy Meal Prep )

Wednesday, November 30 Sam Worthington ( Avatar: The Way of Water ) Chefs Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood (Holiday edition of The Great American Baking Show ) Deals and Steals: Holiday Extravaganza with Tory Johnson

Thursday, December 1 Mindy Kaling Cameron Crowe Performance by Cast of Broadway’s Almost Famous Deals and Steals: Holiday Extravaganza with Tory Johnson

Friday, December 2 Lori Bergamotto (Holiday pajama recommendations)

Saturday, December 2 Binge This! with Will Ganss Deals and Steals: Holiday Extravaganza with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.