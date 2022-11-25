GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of November 28th-December 2nd. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of November 28th-December 2nd:

Monday, November 28 Elizabeth Schulze reports on the rise of manufacturing Kevin Hazzard ( American Siren s ) Ashley Flowers ( Crime Junkie ) Rocsi Diaz talks with Hasbro’s Kim Boyd Performance by Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan and Sasha Estefan

Tuesday, November 29 Tori Hope Petersen (National Adoption Awareness Month) Attorney Sara Azari (Legal questions) Zero Waste Daniel (Sustainable gift ideas) Performance by singer-songwriter Chris Isaak

Wednesday, November 30 Spotlight: Family at center of documentary Our American Family Devin Dwyer reports on Native American adoption Sam Worthington ( Avatar: The Way of Water ) Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Thursday, December 1 Spotlight: Chloe Berg, 11-year-old author and LGBTQ activist ( The LGBTQ+ Handbook ) Rauw Alejandro ( SATURNO ) Amy Brightfield (Gift wrap demo) Gabe LaBelle on new film ( The Fabelmans )

Friday, December 2 Devin Dwyer reports on Cherokee call for a Congressional delegate Spotlight: Mindy Scheier (adaptive fashion designer) for International Day of Persons with Disabilities Nona Jones ( Killing Comparison ) Melissa Roxburgh ( Manifest )



