“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Kathryn Hahn, Billy Crystal and More to Appear Week of November 28th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of November 28th-December 2nd:

  • Monday, November 28
    • Kathryn Hahn (Glass Onion)
    • Dominic West (The Crown)
    • Musical Guests Beach Weather
  • Tuesday, November 29
    • Billy Crystal
    • Kate Berlant (Kate)
    • Musical Guest Camilo
  • Wednesday, November 30
    • David Harbour (Violent Night)
    • Lisa Ann Walter (Abbott Elementary)
    • Musical Guests Thee Sacred Souls
  • Thursday, December 1
    • Don Cheadle (White Noise)
    • Zoey Deutch (Something From Tiffany’s)
    • Musical Guest Chris Isaak
  • Friday, December 2
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.