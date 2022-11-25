Save 30% Sitewide + Free Shipping During shopDisney’s Black Friday Sale

Happy Black Friday friends! Now that the Thanksgiving festivities have ended the shopping madness is in full swing and this year shopDisney is offering sitewide savings. Today only, guests can take 30% off a wide selection of merchandise (some restrictions apply) as well as enjoy free shipping on orders of $75+.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Ok folks, it’s time to get serious about your holiday shopping, especially if you’re in the market for some Disney essentials.

As part of today’s Black Friday sales, shopDisney is taking 30% off nearly everything —including select sale items—sitewide.

But the awesome deals won't last. This sale ends tonight, so hurry and fill up those carts. Use the code MAGIC at checkout for 30% off and Free Shipping on orders over $75.

at checkout for 30% off and Free Shipping on orders over $75. Whether it’s must-have toys, Sketchbook Ornaments, vacation apparel (for your family trip to Disney of course) or just something special for yourself, you won’t want to pass up this sale.

Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!

Hoping to deliver merriment to friends and family this Christmas? shopDisney has you covered! Here are some of the items that are on our wish lists!

Discounts on Toys

shopDisney’s Black Friday Sale drops the prices on hundreds of fantastic toys, games and playsets. When you use the code MAGIC, you can scoop up cuddly plush for as low as $8.40, grow their doll collection with Princesses discounted to $10.50, and get in on talking action figure fun starting at $15.40.

Simba Plush – The Lion King – Mini Bean Bag – 7''

Merida Classic Doll – Brave – 11 1/2''

Thanos Talking Action Figure

Discounts on Apparel

The whole family can sport awesome Disney styles all year long! Jackets, kids pajamas, graphic tees and so much more can be yours for 30% off!

Mickey Mouse Holiday Plaid Spirit Jersey Sweater for Adults – Disneyland

Mike Wazowski Costume PJ PALS for Kids – Monsters, Inc.

Marvel Logo Sweater Vest for Adults

Disneyland ''Happiest Place on Earth'' Sweatshirt for Adults

Sketchbook Orments

As you decorate your tree this Christmas or share treasured Disney memories with the next generation, Sketchbook Ornaments are a wonderful way to pass along the magic of Disney. Many designs are on sale for $16 each, and drop as low as $11.20 with the extra 30% savings.

Jungle Cruise Ear Hat Ornament

Nemo Sketchbook Ornament – Finding Nemo

Simba, Timon, and Pumbaa Sketchbook Ornament – The Lion King

Barely Necessities Picks

Just like you, we love shopping for Disney merchandise too! Here are some of the items we’ve already purchased or are on our gift lists.

Mickey Mouse Christmas Starbucks Tumbler with Straw – Walt Disney World

Minnie Mouse Christmas Ear Headband with Pom and Sequin Bow for Adults

Frozen Dress for Women by Brittney Lee

The Game of LIFE – Disney Parks Theme Park Edition

Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse ''Partners'' Puzzle – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

