Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of November 28th-December 2nd:

Monday, November 28 Katherine Heigl ( Firefly Lane )

Tuesday, November 29 Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson ( The Piano Lesson ) Alyssa Milano (UNICEF Ambassador)

Wednesday, November 30 Gabrielle Union joined by writer/director Elegance Bratton ( The Inspection ) Sam Worthington ( Avatar: The Way of Water )

Thursday, December 1 Mindy Kaling ( The Sex Lives of College Girls and Mindy’s Book Studio) Performance by LeAnn Rimes “12 Days of Holidays”

Friday, December 2 Performance by Gloria, Emily and Sasha Estefan “12 Days of Holidays”



The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.