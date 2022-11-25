Video: Living with the Land – Glimmering Greenhouses Returns to EPCOT with New Name

Living with the Land – Glimmering Greenhouses, a peaceful cruise through twinkling holiday light displays, is back at EPCOT with an updated name, the return of the holiday narration, and more!

What’s Happening:

For the fourth year, as part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

This year, the attraction has received a different name, now going with the subtitle “Glimmering Greenhouses” instead of the previous “Merry and Bright Nights” name.

In this seasonal layover, the halls of the attraction are decked with festive lights and themed flora to get in on the festivities of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.

While the first few scenes of the attraction remain unchanged, it’s in the greenhouses where the attraction makeover truly (and quite literally) shines! Festive lighting has been installed throughout, from string lights in the trees and throughout the structure of the greenhouses, to small little lights embedded in the sand of the first greenhouse.

Last year, the narration for the holiday version of the attraction was changed for the first time. Now, the narration reflects the season, with remarks about the holidays and how the work being done in the active greenhouses relates to this time of year.

Typically, the narration changes slightly and hardly noticeably based on what’s being grown in the greenhouses at the time, but this new holiday narration marks the first drastic overhaul to the recorded narration since live spielers were removed from the attraction back in 2006, when the automated spiel first debuted.

The automated spiel is actually triggered by embedded RFID tags along the boat’s path that trigger the narration, with the programming activating a pre-recorded narration based on what’s in the greenhouse.

Living with the Land – Glimmering Greenhouses is only available after dusk in The Land at EPCOT, and is set to run alongside the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, running now until December 30th, 2022.

shopDisney 2022 Holiday Season coverage is presented by