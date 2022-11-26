D23 Offering 50% Off Gold Duo Memberships for Black Friday

There’s never been a better time for you and a friend or companion to become a D23 Gold Member, as D23 is offering a special Black Friday discount on Gold Duo Memberships.
What’s Happening:
- Right now, D23 is offering 50% off a Gold Duo Membership! For an extra $30 on top of a single Gold Membership, you can add a second.
- The normal price for a Gold Duo Membership is $129.99, so the 50% discount will put it at $64.99 plus tax.
- All you need to do is use code “D23BESTDEAL” when signing up.
- There’s no listed end date for this deal, so be sure to act quickly if you’re interested!
- Learn more about becoming a D23 Gold Member and sign up for your membership here.
- The D23 Gold Duo Membership bundle comes with:
- TWO personalized Gold Member Card and Gold Member Certificate.
- Access for TWO D23 Gold Members to virtual and in-person events, plus the ability to bring Guest(s) to select events.
- Access for TWO D23 Gold Members to special D23 Gold offers, including early access, discounts, and exclusive merchandise opportunities.
- ONE 2022 D23 Gold Member Collector Set.
- ONE annual subscription (four issues) to the Disney twenty-three publication.
