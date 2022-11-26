D23 Offering 50% Off Gold Duo Memberships for Black Friday

There’s never been a better time for you and a friend or companion to become a D23 Gold Member, as D23 is offering a special Black Friday discount on Gold Duo Memberships.

What’s Happening:

Right now, D23 is offering 50% off a Gold Duo Membership! For an extra $30 on top of a single Gold Membership, you can add a second.

The normal price for a Gold Duo Membership is $129.99, so the 50% discount will put it at $64.99 plus tax.

All you need to do is use code “D23BESTDEAL” when signing up.

when signing up. There’s no listed end date for this deal, so be sure to act quickly if you’re interested!

Learn more about becoming a D23 Gold Member and sign up for your membership here

The D23 Gold Duo Membership bundle comes with: TWO personalized Gold Member Card and Gold Member Certificate. Access for TWO D23 Gold Members to virtual and in-person events, plus the ability to bring Guest(s) to select events. Access for TWO D23 Gold Members to special D23 Gold offers, including early access, discounts, and exclusive merchandise opportunities. ONE 2022 D23 Gold Member Collector Set. ONE annual subscription (four issues) to the Disney twenty-three publication.

