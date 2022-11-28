ABC Selects 16 Emerging Actors for 21st Annual Disney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase

As reported by Deadline, ABC Entertainment Talent and Casting is highlighting emerging talent across the country with its 21st annual “Disney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase,” which will once again be a virtual, two-day event.

What’s Happening:

The event, which will take place on November 30th and December 1st, will be presented to prominent casting directors, talent agents, managers and exclusive industry professionals. Actors in the cast curate meaningful relationships and gain continued support from executives from ABC Entertainment Casting. Directors and writers involved in the program have the opportunity to meet with creative departments within The Walt Disney Company.

The actors performing include Jane Bruce, Viveca Chow, Sarah V. Clifton, Nora Dale, Alex Fox, Ashley J. Hicks, Gabriela Z. Hernández, Naomi Honig, Maleah Joi Moon, Nandi Nfr Ka, Erika Norrell, Ana Yi Puig, Samuel-Taylor, Alfred Smith III, Christopher Trindade and Allie Vazquez.

Actors will perform scenes written by Samantha Clay, Reem Edan, Timothy Huang, Tim J. Lord, Naomi Lorrain, Disha Manocha and Nicole Paulhus.

This year’s scenes are directed by Amy Barham, Michelle Bossy, Soma Helmi, Marlo Hunter, Richard J. Lee and Joseph Ward. Executive producers are Richard J. Lee and Joseph Ward.

Casting and production are led by ABC Casting executives Marci Phillips (vice president of Casting), Blaine Johnston (director of Casting) and Laura Janeczko (manager of Casting).

Disney Television Discovers is a series of initiatives created by ABC Entertainment Talent and Casting that identify, develop and mentor talent from around the world through programs such as the Talent Showcase, Digital Talent Competition, Global Talent Initiative, Actor Audition Workshop Week and the High School Initiative. The showcase went virtual for the first time in its history in 2020, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aimed to help ABC recognize and provide opportunities for emerging talent, ABC Discover has a roster of notable alumni who have since paved a way of their own including Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, Carrie Ann Inaba, Chadwick Boseman, Randall Park and Meghan Markle, to name a few.

What They’re Saying: