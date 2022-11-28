Disney+ Releases Final Key Art and New Clip from “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules”

A new clip and the final key art from the Disney+ Original movie Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules have been released ahead of the film’s premiere this Friday.

The riotous antics of angst-ridden, disaster-prone middle school student Greg Heffley continue in Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules , focusing this time around on his complicated relationship with older brother Rodrick. A spikey-haired high school student, Rodrick is lazy and undisciplined and spends way too much time practicing with his rock band, Löded Diper. While he loves to torment Greg, he ultimately has a deep affection for his younger brother.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules features the original song, “Can You Smell Us Now,” written and produced by Jon Levine, with lyrics by Jeff Kinney, and performed by Jimmy Tatro.

