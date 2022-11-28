Meet the Cast and Crew of “Willow” in New Video from Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm has shared a new video allowing fans to get to know the cast and crew of their upcoming Disney+ original series, Willow.
- The video features executive producers Michelle Rejwan and Jon Kasdan as well as stars of the series Warwick Davis, Dempsey Bryk, Ruby Cruz, Amar Chadha-Patel, Erin Kellyman, Tony Revolori and Ellie Bamber.
- The new members of the cast share some insights on their characters and do their best to describe the new series in three words.
- Rejwan discusses the incredible talent of this cast that came together for this series.
- Check out the new video below:
More on Willow:
- As with the original film, the series stars Warwick Davis reprising the titular role, and he is joined this time by Dempsey Bryk (Heartland), Amar Chadha-Patel (Aladdin), Ellie Bamber (The Nutcracker and the Four Realms), Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Ruby Cruz (Castle Rock) and Erin Kellyman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier).
- Director of the original film, Ron Howard, will be executive producing the sequel series. The director role has gone through a few hands, but now seems to be in the hands of Stephen Woolfenden.
- In 1988, George Lucas teamed with director Ron Howard and Return of the Jedi co-star Warwick Davis to create Willow, a fantasy adventure heavily influenced by the Tolkien stories Lucas loved. Much like a lot of films of the 1980s, Willow was not too well received at the time, but has since become a cult classic.
- The original film, Willow, is now available to stream on Disney+. Willow, the original series, is set to make its debut on November 30th.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now