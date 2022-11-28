Meet the Cast and Crew of “Willow” in New Video from Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm has shared a new video allowing fans to get to know the cast and crew of their upcoming Disney+ original series, Willow.

The video features executive producers Michelle Rejwan and Jon Kasdan as well as stars of the series Warwick Davis, Dempsey Bryk, Ruby Cruz, Amar Chadha-Patel, Erin Kellyman, Tony Revolori and Ellie Bamber.

The new members of the cast share some insights on their characters and do their best to describe the new series in three words.

Rejwan discusses the incredible talent of this cast that came together for this series.

Check out the new video below:

More on Willow:

As with the original film, the series stars Warwick Davis reprising the titular role, and he is joined this time by Dempsey Bryk ( Heartland ), Amar Chadha-Patel ( Aladdin ), Ellie Bamber ( The Nutcracker and the Four Realms ), Tony Revolori ( Spider-Man: Homecoming ), Ruby Cruz ( Castle Rock ) and Erin Kellyman ( The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ).

In 1988, George Lucas teamed with director Ron Howard and Return of the Jedi co-star Warwick Davis to create Willow, a fantasy adventure heavily influenced by the Tolkien

The original film, Willow, is now available to stream on Disney+. Willow, the original series, is set to make its debut on November 30th.