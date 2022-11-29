D23 Gold Members Can Attend Opening Night of Mickey Mouse One: Walt’s Plane at the Palm Springs Air Museum

Join D23: The Official Disney Fan Club in celebrating Walt Disney’s birthday with the induction of his plane into the Palm Springs Air Museum on December 5th, 2022.
What’s Happening:
- After an amazing preview of the plane at D23 Expo, Mickey Mouse One has made its long-term home at the Palm Springs Air Museum.
- This commemorative evening celebrates the momentous occasion with a reception including presentations, mix and mingling, and even cake to celebrate Walt’s birthday!
- Included in the event are the following:
- Food and beverage reception (includes two drink tickets per person and Walt’s Chili)
- Presentations and remarks from special talent including Walt Disney Archives Director Becky Cline and Head of D23 Michael Vargo
- One (1) piece of Walt’s themed birthday cake
- One (1) commemorative travel poster inspired by the exhibit
- The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. PST at the Palm Springs Air Museum and will last until approximately 7:30 p.m. PST. The Palm Springs Air Museum will open 30 minutes before the start of the event. Please do not arrive before 5:30 p.m.
- You will be required to show a photo ID. Members will be required to show their D23 Membership Card.
- Tickets are $80.00 (plus $7 processing fee) for Gold Members only.
- Tickets are now available on D23’s website.
- D23 Gold Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to three guests.
- All attendees must be 21 and over.
- Last month, we got to tour the new Palm Springs home of Walt’s Plane. Check out our report here.