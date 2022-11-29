Hulu's original drama series Tell Me Lies has been renewed for a second season.

What's Happening:

has been renewed for season two. Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years.

follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences.

Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.

Season One Cast:

Grace Van Patten

Jackson White

Catherine Missal

Spencer House

Sonia Mena

Branden Cook

Benjamin Wadsworth

Alicia Crowder