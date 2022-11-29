Join The Edison at Disney Springs for Their December Mixology Series

The Edison at Disney Springs will be inviting guests to their December Mixology series on ﻿December 1, 8, and 15.

What's Happening:

  • The Edison at Disney Springs invites guests to come out and deck the halls with bottles of tequila with a Patron Party this December, as The Edison hosts its next installment of the Mixology Series, featuring Patron Tequila.
  • Savor The Edison’s exquisite cocktails specially curated by Mixologist Alana and decadent bites prepared specifically for guests.
  • These samplings will take place on December 1, 8 and 15  from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Edison’s Lake Side Patio.
  • Tickets are $65++ per person per week and extremely limited.
  • Choose to come one week or for the entire series.
  • Ages 21 and older only.
  • Purchase tickets by clicking here.

Menus:

Thursday, Dec 1: Featured Spirit — Patrón Silver

Cocktails:

  • “Thymed Pearfectly” – Patrón Silver Tequila, Pear Juice, Thyme Simple Syrup, Chandon Brut
  • “Frostbite” – Patrón Silver Tequila, Blue Curacao, White Crème de Cacao, Cream

Bites:

  • Tequila Marinated Pork Skewers, cherry tomato, zucchini, grilled pears
  • White Chocolate Cheesecake

Thursday, Dec. 8: Featured Spirit — Patrón Reposado

Cocktails:

  • “Dark Side of Winter” – Patrón Reposado Tequila, Lemon Juice, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Cocoa Nib Infused Port
  • “Santa’s Secret” – Patrón Reposado Tequila, Stirrings Ginger Liqueur, Lime Juice, Pomegranate Juice, Hellfire Bitters

Bites:

  • Beef, Port Reduction, Wild Rice
  • Pomegranate Ginger Fruit Cakes

Thursday, Dec. 15: Featured Spirit — Patrón Añejo

Cocktails:

  • “Starry Night” – Patrón Añejo Tequila, Starfruit Chunks, Orange Slices, Rosemary, Grand Marnier. Served in a Porthole
  • “Sleigh All Day” – Patrón Añejo Tequila, Allspice Dram, Agave, Orange Bitters, Black Walnut Bitters, Cinnamon Cordial

Bites:

  • Grilled u12 Shrimp w/ Star Fruit chutney
  • Stewed Curried Chicken with White Rice

