Join The Edison at Disney Springs for Their December Mixology Series

The Edison at Disney Springs will be inviting guests to their December Mixology series on December 1, 8, and 15.
What's Happening:
- The Edison at Disney Springs invites guests to come out and deck the halls with bottles of tequila with a Patron Party this December, as The Edison hosts its next installment of the Mixology Series, featuring Patron Tequila.
- Savor The Edison’s exquisite cocktails specially curated by Mixologist Alana and decadent bites prepared specifically for guests.
- These samplings will take place on December 1, 8 and 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Edison’s Lake Side Patio.
- Tickets are $65++ per person per week and extremely limited.
- Choose to come one week or for the entire series.
- Ages 21 and older only.
- Purchase tickets by clicking here.
Menus:
Thursday, Dec 1: Featured Spirit — Patrón Silver
Cocktails:
- “Thymed Pearfectly” – Patrón Silver Tequila, Pear Juice, Thyme Simple Syrup, Chandon Brut
- “Frostbite” – Patrón Silver Tequila, Blue Curacao, White Crème de Cacao, Cream
Bites:
- Tequila Marinated Pork Skewers, cherry tomato, zucchini, grilled pears
- White Chocolate Cheesecake
Thursday, Dec. 8: Featured Spirit — Patrón Reposado
Cocktails:
- “Dark Side of Winter” – Patrón Reposado Tequila, Lemon Juice, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Cocoa Nib Infused Port
- “Santa’s Secret” – Patrón Reposado Tequila, Stirrings Ginger Liqueur, Lime Juice, Pomegranate Juice, Hellfire Bitters
Bites:
- Beef, Port Reduction, Wild Rice
- Pomegranate Ginger Fruit Cakes
Thursday, Dec. 15: Featured Spirit — Patrón Añejo
Cocktails:
- “Starry Night” – Patrón Añejo Tequila, Starfruit Chunks, Orange Slices, Rosemary, Grand Marnier. Served in a Porthole
- “Sleigh All Day” – Patrón Añejo Tequila, Allspice Dram, Agave, Orange Bitters, Black Walnut Bitters, Cinnamon Cordial
Bites:
- Grilled u12 Shrimp w/ Star Fruit chutney
- Stewed Curried Chicken with White Rice
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning