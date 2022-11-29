New Clip Builds Anticipation For “National Treasure: Edge Of History”

A new clip from the upcoming series, National Treasure: Edge of History sees a cast of characters go on a small-scale adventure (preceding a larger one, we’re sure) while they make their way through the Library of Congress.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ National Treasure: Edge of History.

The new series, set to debut next month on the streaming service, is the latest in the universe of the hit film, National Treasure , and has been highly-anticipated since it was announced.

, and has been highly-anticipated since it was announced. Jess Valenzuela’s life is turned upside down when an enigmatic stranger gives her a clue to a centuries-old treasure that might be connected to her long-dead father. Jess has a knack for solving puzzles, and her skills are put to the test as she and her friends follow a series of clues hidden in American artifacts and landmarks. But can Jess outsmart a black-market antiquities dealer in a race to find history’s greatest lost treasure and unbury the truth about her family’s past?

The Disney+ Original series, National Treasure: Edge of History is an expansion of the “National Treasure” movie franchise. Jerry Bruckheimer, Cormac & Marianne Wibberley, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed serve as executive producers on the series alongside Rick Muirragui, who also serves as a writer. Jon Turteltaub is also an executive producer. Mira Nair is directing and executive producing.

is an expansion of the “National Treasure” movie franchise. Jerry Bruckheimer, Cormac & Marianne Wibberley, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed serve as executive producers on the series alongside Rick Muirragui, who also serves as a writer. Jon Turteltaub is also an executive producer. Mira Nair is directing and executive producing. A Disney Branded Television series, National Treasure: Edge of History is produced by ABC

is produced by National Treasure: Edge of History will debut with a two-episode premiere on December 14th, 2022 on Disney+.