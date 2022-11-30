Cyber Week Savings: 30% Off Select WDW 50th Anniversary Collections

It’s Cyber Week at shopDisney and the company is rolling out new deals everyday featuring a wide variety of magic merchandise that’s sure to delight fans of all ages. Today's offer is 30% off select Disney Parks Collections, no code needed.

What’s Happening:

For fans who’ve been holding out for a sale on Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary merchandise, it’s time to go nuts!

Dozens of the anniversary collections are currently discounted to 30% off including some of the most popular selections like: Dooney & Bourke Crocs (4 styles) Vault Collection Mickey & Minnie Spirit Jerseys Orange Bird by Harveys And so much more!

This sale ends tonight, so hurry and fill up those carts and don’t forget to use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout to enjoy Free Standard Shipping on orders of $75+.

at checkout to enjoy Free Standard Shipping on orders of $75+. Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!

Cyber Week Deals

Dooney & Bourke Disney bags are all the rage and now the WDW 50 design fans love is on sale! The sleek collection features a black background embellished with iridescent Castles and the beloved logo.

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Leather Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Leather Dooney & Bourke Satchel

At the parks or back home you can dress your WDW best in fun styles such as this the creamy cardigan, anniversary puffer, or go old school with a vintage logo bomber jacket.

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Cardigan Sweater for Women

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Quilted Jacket for Adults

Walt Disney World Pennant Knit Bomber Jacket for Women

The iconic Partner’s statue is featured front and center on this sketchbook and cozy throw blanket.

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Sketchbook

Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse ''Partners'' Throw – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

Mickey & Minnie Mouse are quite the pair and they’ll look great in your personal collection too. Bring home a charming plush set or lovely figurine.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Plush Set – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Figurine – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

WDW fans have long been in love with the bubbly avian, Orange Bird and he had his chance to shine as part of the celebration. Add his smile to your home with a darling Disney dress or the cute tote bags from Harveys.

Orange Bird Dress for Women – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

Orange Bird Plush Crossbody Bag by Harveys – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

Orange Bird Tote Bag by Harveys – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

Whoops! We almost forgot about the Crocs. These summery shoes are available for adults and features fun surprises throughout.

Orange Bird Clogs for Adults by Crocs – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

Keeping with the retro look, there’s a framed pennant available in two colors that’s sure to unleash a wave of nostalgia for adult fans.

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Replica Pennant – Framed – Blue

Travel the world in style with Anniversary roller luggage showcasing the logo and Mickey & Friends.

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Rolling Luggage – Small

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Rolling Luggage – Large

