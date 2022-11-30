Cyber Week Savings: Take 30% Off Disney Parks Merchandise at shopDisney

It’s Cyber Week at shopDisney and the company is rolling out new deals everyday featuring a wide variety of magic merchandise that’s sure to delight fans of all ages. Today's offer is 30% off select Disney Parks Collections, no code needed.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Ok folks, it’s time to get serious about your holiday shopping, especially if you’re in the market for some Disney goodies.

As part of shopDisney’s Cyber Week specials, guests can enjoy incredible savings on perfectly playful clothing, accessories and collectibles that will fill your home with Disney vibes.

Today, guests can save 30% on Disney Parks collections and they don’t even need to use a code, the discounts are already applied to the fan favorite merchandise.

So if you’re hoping to deliver merriment to friends and family this Christmas remember shopDisney has you covered

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Cyber Week Deals

Need some new head gear for your next Disney Parks visit? Disneyland and Walt Disney World logos look awesome on these Mickey Mouse Ear Headbands, and they’ll look even better on you.

Mickey Mouse Ear Headband for Adults – Disneyland

Mickey Mouse Ear Headband for Adults – Walt Disney World

For the baseball cap fanatic, this “Park Hopping” topper is sure to be a big hit, and conversation starter!

Walt Disney World Park Hopping Baseball Cap for Adults

You just don’t mess with the classics and longtime Disney lovers will want to add the Figment top and Tron 40th Anniversary jacket to their wardrobe.

Figment Top for Women

Tron 40th Anniversary Retro Jacket for Adults

Parks memorabilia is perfect for the home and these Haunted Mansion bookends will bring the perfect sense of foreboding to your living room or study….On the absolute flip side, stir up some magical concoctions in the kitchen with the Tiana measuring cup set from the Food & Wine festival.

The Haunted Mansion Bookend Set – Walt Disney World

Tiana Measuring Cup Set – EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival 2022

Kids can gear up for Avatar: The Way of Water and show off their love of Pandora at Disney’s Animal Kingdom when they don a glow in the dark tee or shuttle print hoodie.

Na'vi Glow-in-the-Dark T-Shirt for Kids – Pandora – The World of Avatar

Valkyrie Shuttle Pullover Hoodie for Kids – Pandora – The World of Avatar

Travel in style with Mickey Mouse luggage! This roller features the main mouse grinning (cus he’s going to Disneyland!) alongside fireworks, castle imagery and Ear Hats. Yippee!

Mickey Mouse Disney Parks Rolling Luggage – Small – 18''

Finally, today’s the day! Treat yourself to a super playful and oh, so adorable Disney Loungefly mini backpack such as the EARidescent look or the EPCOT 40 design.

Minnie Mouse EARidescent Loungefly Mini Backpack

EPCOT 40th Anniversary Loungefly Backpack

Love what you see here? Check out the full lineup on shopDisney. Happy Shopping!

If you’re looking for more holiday season fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our Christmas 2022 tag!