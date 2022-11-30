D23 Releases Pins Celebrating the Anniversaries of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” and “Enchanted”

D23 is celebrating 85 years of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and 15 years of Enchanted with two exclusive new Gold Member pins!

D23 Exclusive “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” 85th Anniversary Pin:

The pin is inspired by the original animated feature film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs , from 1937. In the film, the beautiful and kind-hearted princess Snow White charms every creature in the kingdom except one—her jealous stepmother, the Queen. When the Magic Mirror proclaims Snow White is the fairest one of all, the princess must flee into the forest, where she befriends the lovable seven dwarfs—Doc, Sneezy, Grumpy, Happy, Bashful, Sleepy, and Dopey. But when the Queen tricks Snow White with an enchanted apple, only the magic of true love's kiss can save her!

Magic Mirror on the wall, reveal the fairest pin of all! This D23 Gold Member-exclusive pin is the most wishful way to celebrate 85 years of Walt Disney's first animated feature, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The pin features the sinister Evil Queen looking into her enchanted Magic Mirror.

The Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 85th Anniversary pin, offered in a limited edition of 1,200, will be available to D23 Gold Members on Tuesday, December 6th for $15.99 on shopDisney.

D23 Exclusive “Enchanted” 15th Anniversary Pin:

For princess-to-be Giselle, life is a fairy tale—until she's banished from the animated land of Andalasia and thrust into the very unmagical, live-action world of modern-day Manhattan. When a cynical, no-nonsense divorce lawyer comes to her aid, little does he realize that this joyful, wide-eyed innocent is about to enchant him.

It's been 15 years of happy working songs and true love's kiss, and we have a pin you won't want to miss! Our D23 Gold Member-exclusive pin commemorates the nearly two decades since the girl from Andalasia entered “a place where there are no happily ever afters.” This pin-on-pin design features Giselle standing in front of the fated fairytale castle from the billboard, where she literally dropped into the lives of her true prince charming and his charmed daughter. Implore your magic mirrors and secure this pin today.

The Enchanted 15th Anniversary pin, offered in a limited edition of 1,000, is now available to D23 Gold Members for $15.99 on shopDisney.

You can follow the next chapter in the Enchanted story with the long-awaited sequel Disenchanted, now streaming on Disney+