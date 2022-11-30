Hulkling and Wiccan Get New Story Arc in “Love Unlimited” Infinity Comic

Marvel Unlimited has another new Infinity Comic for fans to enjoy. Fan-favorite Avengers Hulkling and Wiccan get a brand-new story arc in the new romance anthology series “Love Unlimited,” Marvel has announced.

The new six-part story arc all begins in “Love Unlimited: Hulkling & Wiccan Infinity Comic #25.”

The new arc comes from writer Josh Trujillo and artist tokitokoro.

Not long ago, Wiccan accidentally created a reality where he and Hulkling fell in love with other people in 2021’s app-exclusive series “Hulkling & Wiccan Infinity Comic.” Now, their world is back to normal—so how is it that Hulkling’s alternate universe boyfriend Goebig is at their door asking for help? And how will Wiccan handle the competition for his husband’s heart?

Trujillo returns for a continuation of that story in a jam-packed arc that promises sweeping romance, adventure, and, of course, cosmic stakes.

Marvel shared a first look at “Love Unlimited: Hulkling & Wiccan Infinity Comic #25,” and continue the story weekly with fresh chapters each Thursday only on the Marvel Unlimited app.