Whimsical, Enchanting “it’s a small world” Collection Cruises to ColourPop

ColourPop has joined the happiest cruise that ever sailed with their newest Disney collaboration! Disney’s beloved attraction “it’s a small world“ serves as the inspiration—and package decoration—for this cheery collection that’s full of good vibes.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

“it’s a small world”

ColourPop is no stranger to Disney characters and has been putting their fashionable spin

Now they’re venturing to Disney parks and what better attraction to focus on than “it’s a small world”?! The line up includes: Eye Shadow Lip Stains Highlighters Blush

For the most avid fans or those who just can’t decide which item to get (don’t worry I’ve been there too!), there’s the full collection as well as smaller sets and kits.

ColourPop’s pricing is friendly to a range of budgets as items in this series are set between $11-$99. The “it’s a small world” collection is available now directly through ColourPop.

Links to select items can be found below.

Free Shipping at ColourPop:

Guests can enjoy free domestic shipping on orders over $30 and free international shipping over $60—no code needed.

It’s a Small World Collection – $99

Pressed Powder Palette – 12 shades of pastels, rich jewel tones and pops of gold in Matte, Metallic, Matte Sparkle, Pearlescent Glitter and Super Shock finishes

Pressed Powder Blush – 3 soft, buildable shades that can be applied for a subtle, natural look or a more intense flush.

Super Shock Highlighter – 2 bouncy crème-to-powder shades in a stunning Tie Dye finish for a highlight that’s just like magic.

Smooth Sailing Fresh Kiss Glossy Lip Stain Vault – 4 shades that combine the power of a lip stain with the shine of a gloss





Set Sail Lip & Eye Makeup Set – $48

Pressed Powder Palette – 12 magical shades

Glossy Lip Stain Vault – 4 shades

Smooth Sailing Lip Stain Kit – $28

Hybrid lip formula combines the long-lasting powers of a lip stain with the shine of a gloss

Packed with vitamin-rich Guava Extract & Lychee Extract

Hydrating, water-based formula delivers medium to buildable coverage with a non-drying, glossy finish

Whimsical Ride Super Shock Highlighter – $11

Long-wearing crème powder cheek formula.

Round The World Pressed Powder Blush – $14

Rich blush that glides on smoothly and leaves cheeks with a natural and healthy flush.

Formula contains silky powders that adhere to the skin, providing long wear and color.

So whether you’re cruising around the world on Disney adventures, or just spending time in your community you can enjoy the magic and whimsy of ColourPop’s “it’s a small world” Collection.