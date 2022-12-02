“Ted Lasso”s Brett Goldstein Sits With The Muppets To Look Back on 30 Years of “The Muppet Christmas Carol”

Entertainment Weekly is serving up some Christmas magic with a special discussion with Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein and four famous furry friends as they celebrate 30 years of The Muppet Christmas Carol.
What’s Happening
- Entertainment Weekly has teamed up with Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein to reflect on the 30th anniversary of Muppet Christmas Carol, as a recent one-man show where he performed the classic film has given him the title of “Biggest Muppet Fan,” at least according to EW.
- In the video, found at EW’s website, Goldstein sits with Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Robin, and Gonzo the Great (Who played Charles Dickens in the film, serving as the story’s narrator) to share stories and memories from the film, which was originally released in 1992.
- The trademark humor of the Muppets is on display throughout the entire conversation, which at one point turns to the songs of the film, where Gonzo comments that “They're all great songs. I'm a little bit disappointed, though, that my big solo number, "I'm Charles Dickens and You're Not," got cut from the final film.”
- Goldstein also asks about what it was like to work with fellow Brit, Michael Caine, with every Muppet on scene commenting something of their own. Gonzo remembers that “working with Michael was having a sore neck. He was very tall and I always had to look up at him, with Kermit adding that “Michael was fantastic. He took the role very seriously, which is hard to do when you're surrounded by singing bears and pigs and whatevers. He seemed to enjoy working with us from the very first day,” and that he even came back the second day.
- The whole thing culminates with a reminder that everyone can now watch Muppet Christmas Carol on Disney+, complete with the song “When Love Is Gone” which may or may not be canon. One thing is for sure though, it’s not the “Boom Boom Kind” of Canon.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
2022 Holiday Season coverage is presented by shopDisney