The Creative Vision Behind New Disney Village Transformation at Disneyland Paris

Disney Parks Blog has shared a bit more about the radical transformation of Disney Village at the Disneyland Paris Resort, with comments from those who are working on the project.

What’s Happening:

Amidst Disneyland Paris’ 30th celebration and as part of the overall transformation of the destination, Disneyland Paris announced the phased transformation of the Resort’s dining and entertainment district, Disney Village – starting with the addition of Rosalie, a traditional French brasserie.

True to its original purpose and design, Disney Village will remain a dining and shopping district that celebrates Disney storytelling in an artistic and contemporary style. This creative vision governs the current transformation of the area and is also an opportunity to reintroduce consistency into an area that has considerably evolved over the years.

Disney Village will continue to complement the guest experience at Disneyland Paris by celebrating Disney storytelling in a contemporary style. As a bridge between the immersive worlds guests get to experience in our Parks and real life, Disney Village will offer a smooth transition and the opportunity to prolong their Disney experience if they wish.

The next steps in the project include the start of work for Rosalie brasserie and a new façade wall on Disney Fashion Junior.

What They’re Saying:

Greg Ashton, Executive Architect: “As originally conceived, Disney Village was a much smaller location and was subsequently added to in stages. Some of those additions sometimes compromised flow and connections with our offerings. Our team was given an opportunity to look at the development as a whole and were able to make several thoughtful, strategic changes to the existing infrastructure that will significantly and positively impact the guest experience… Our team was less inspired by a single, specific place, but more by the vibrant and active lifestyle that Parisians seek out. Our challenge is how to integrate that within the context of Disneyland Paris and how to make it work year-round.. Our approach at Disney Village is more celebratory of the stories and experiences our guests cherish.”

Jean-Marc Mounet, Senior Project Manager: "The true start of the overall transformation is the construction works for the new French brasserie Rosalie, which we aim to kick off in January 202,…(Disney Fashion Junior) will be the first of many new façades on the whole street. Due to its specific condition on this side of the building, with the arcade, it will also serve as a 'first article,' to help Imagineering adjust the design and all the construction process for the future portions."