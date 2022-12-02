NYX Professional Makeup Launches “Avatar: The Way of Water” Collection

It’s just two weeks until the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water and NYX Professional Makeup is helping to deliver red carpet worthy glam to your vanity! As fans prepare for the long awaited sequel, NYX will take their cosmetics game to the next level with fully saturated palettes that capture the vibe of Pandora.

At long last, 20th Century Studios' Avatar: The Way of Water is heading to theaters and one way fans can prepare for the film’s arrival is through a new beauty collaboration with NYX Professional Makeup.

The cosmetic brand has just launched a limited-edition makeup collection that's inspired by the characters in the film, and the vibrant, bioluminescent hues of the world of Pandora.

The assortment features a number of exciting new vegan and cruelty-free: Palettes Highlighters Lipsticks Glosses Paints Setting spray

The assortment is now available to purchase across 24 retailers globally, in the US at ULTA, Macy's, and online at nyxcosmetics.com and prices will range from $9-$120.

Links to the collection can be found below.

NYX Professional Makeup x Avatar: The Way of Water

Get the whole set and start your own Avatar journey thanks to NYX. 12 incredible products you can mix and match for dazzling looks that are as exotic as the Na’vi.

Avatar: The Way of Water Makeup Set | NYX Professional Makeup – $120.00

Eyeshadow and Face Palettes

The eyes are the windows to the soul… what do your eyes say about you? You can brighten up your expression or strike a dramatic mood with the eye palette that offers a vibrant spectrum of shades inspired by Pandora. Then give your skin a beautiful glow with the 6-color face palette for every season.

The Color Palette | Eyeshadow Makeup | NYX Professional Makeup – $40

Pandoran Paradise Palette | Face Makeup | NYX Professional Makeup – $25

Lip Colors

NYX offers Paper Lipsticks in two bold shades inspired by the fierce, regal leaders in the film; and a selection of Luminescent Lip Glosses with three electrifying shades.

Paper Lipsticks | Matte Lipstick | NYX Professional Makeup – $10.50

Luminescent Chrome Lip Glosses | NYX Professional Makeup – $9.00

Biolume Highlighter Sticks

Add some shimmer and sparkle to your skin with three stunning biolume highlighters inspired by the Na'vi clans.

Biolume Sticks Face & Body Highlighter | NYX Professional Makeup – $15.00

Na'vi Paint

Transform your appearance to that of Na’vi with NYX’s pigment-packed Na'vi Paint. And yes, this color is the official Avatar blue.

Na'vi Paint | SFX Face & Body Paint | NYX Professional Makeup – $15.00

Metkayina Mist

For all day glam, seal your look with the Metkayina Mist setting spray that’s infused with marine ingredients.

Metkayina Mist Makeup Setting Spray | NYX Professional Makeup – $15.00

Beyond Cosmetic Beauty:

In addition to offering a vegan and cruelty-free range of products, this collection also aims to reduce the environmental impact on the planet. The palettes, lipsticks, facial mist, and paint are all created with recycled materials, minimizing existing waste.

Disney, Avatar, and NYX Professional Makeup are also taking part in the " Keep Our Oceans Amazing " campaign that supports The Nature Conservancy.

Fans can join in with a fun social media challenge by sharing the hashtags: #NYXCosmeticsForAvatar #KeepOurOceansAmazing #AvatarTheWayOfWater

For every social media post using these hashtags, NYX Professional Makeup will donate $1, up to $50,000, to The Nature Conservancy and its efforts to protect 10 of our oceans' amazing animals and their habitats.

The challenge runs from November 30, 2022-February 28, 2023.

What They’re Saying:

Yann Joffredo, global brand president of NYX Professional Makeup: "As a beauty brand known for launching the boldest pro-level pigments, we're thrilled to collaborate with 20th Century Studios' Avatar: The Way of Water to help bring the vibrant and colorful world of Pandora to life through this unique collection.

"In conjunction with the Avatar: The Way of Water "Keep Our Oceans Amazing" campaign and The Nature Conservancy's mission to conserve the lands and waters on which all life depends, we pride ourselves in offering mindful cruelty-free and vegan formulas as part of our pledge to take responsibility and offer conscientious products. We are excited to marry these critical initiatives and support another cause that aligns with our core values."

Avatar: The Way of Water premieres on December 16th. Tickets are on sale now.