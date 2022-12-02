Preview – Welterweight Contenders Clash as the UFC Returns to Orlando

The UFC returns to the City Beautiful this weekend as UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Holland will emanate from the Amway Center in Orlando. Several ranked fighters will step into the octagon for a chance to climb towards a shot at UFC gold.

Two of the top welterweights will meet in a main event that should have fans talking for a long time as it features two prolific strikers. Plus, a former champion will look to continue to climb the ranks against a very game and dangerous opponent and two top heavyweights are sure to put on a hard-hitting show.

Heavyweight bout: Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergei Pavlovich

It’s hard to remember a fighter that was one a tear quite like the one Tuivasa was on until his most recent bout. Prior to being knocked out by heavyweight contender Cyril Gane, Tuivasa had won five in a row, all by knockout, three times in the very first round. The guy has dynamite in his fists and has used it to finish some of the toughest guys in the division, including Derrick Lewis. And if the night goes right for Tuivasa, the crowd will certainly be excited to see yet another shoey in the octagon.

That’s far from a sure thing though as Pavlovich is also on an impressive streak, with four straight first round knockouts, including one over, you guessed it, Derrick Lewis. His only career loss came back in 2018 against MMA legend Allistair Overeem. Despite that set back, Pavlovich has won four straight to bring his record to 16-1 with 13 knockouts. He’s another incredibly heavy-handed striker who can end a fight in a blink so this fight isn’t likely to last very long.

Welterweight bout: Bryan Barberena vs. Rafael Dos Anjos

Sometimes, it’s not the record that tells the story of a fighter, but rather the fights themselves. Since entering the UFC in 2014, Barberena is just 9-6 in the octagon. It’s not a bad record by any means, but his reputation is much stronger than the numbers would imply. Barberena is one of the toughest guys in the sport and a game opponent for any challenger. His fights are always exciting, regardless of the opponent, and that has earned him a fair amount of fans. And on top of that, he’s won three in a row, including a knockout of former welterweight champ Robbie Lawler.

He’ll be facing another former champ this time out as Dos Anjos was once the king of the lightweight division. With a 31-14 record, Dos Anjos is a veteran who has seen and done it all in the octagon. Lately, the former champ has been struggling, dropping five of his last eight bouts. However, those losses have come to some of the best in the sport, like Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington and Leon Edwards, the last three men to fight for the welterweight championship. Dos Anjos is still an incredibly dangerous fighter who is game either on the feet or on the floor. The gameplans will be interesting here but if Barberena can make this a brawl, it’s anyone’s game.

Welterweight bout: Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland

The UFC’s welterweight division is quite possibly the strongest it has ever been. Perhaps the best evidence of that is the fact that a guy as talented as Holland is currently not ranked. And yet, he still comes into this main event as the favorite against the sixth-ranked Thompson, in a fight that is sure to have some ranking implications.

Thomson’s story is will known to UFC fighter. An immensely talented, karate-style fighter, Thompson’s career got off to a hot start and led to him earning a title shot against Tyron Woodley. The two fought to a draw, resulting in an immediate rematch. Again, the fight was incredibly close and, despite many thinking Thompson won, the result was a majority decision for the champ. Since then, Thompson has hit a bit of a rough patch, losing four of seven. However, he is still one of the best strikers in the class and quite a puzzle for his opponents to figure out.

It’s actually a similar story for Holland, who won five UFC fights in 2020 alone, capped off by a highlight reel knockout of Jacare Souza. Since then though, Holland is just 2-3 with one no contest. With 13 knockouts and six submissions on his record, Holland can take the fight anywhere and it will be interesting to see if he is willing to stand and strike with Thompson. And, even if he is, how long will it take him to either find his range or change up and take the fight to the ground? This is a very exciting main event that could shape things for the future of the welterweight division.

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Holland will be held Saturday, December 3 at 10 PM ET. Fight fans can watch live on ESPN+.