Upcountry History Museum in South Carolina Hosting “Nutcracker” Exhibit Partnering With Walt Disney Archives and Walt Disney Family Museum

The Upcountry Museum in Greenville, South Carolina is hosting a special exhibition commemorating The Nutcracker and features original illustrations and drawings, on loan from the Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco, and the Walt Disney Archives.
What’s Happening:
- The Upcountry History Museum in Greenville, South Carolina, is currently in partnership with Walt Disney Archives, The Walt Disney Family Museum, Charles M. Schulz Museum, artists James Ransome and Maurice Sendak, private collectors, and the Carolina Ballet Theatre invite visitors to explore the history of the surprisingly dark story behind the ballet and its evolution into a holiday classic.
- Nutcracker: The Exhibition, a 1,200 square foot exhibition, organized by the Upcountry History Museum, will explore the kaleidoscope of artistic re-imaginings of The Nutcracker, from the 1820’s to the present. The immersive experience will take visitors on a journey from The Nutcracker’s beginnings as a short story, to its artistic interpretations in literature, ballet, theater, and film. Original illustrations, drawings, film and ballet costumes, props, and ephemera will examine multiple perspectives of one of literature’s greatest paradoxes that continues to inspire imagination, creativity, and discussion.
- Rich with visual interpretation, the exhibition takes visitors on a journey through the cultural, technological, and societal shifts that have compelled artists, filmmakers, and fans to return to the tale of The Nutcracker time and time again.
- You can catch Nutcracker: The Exhibition at the Upcountry Museum now until February 19th, 2023.