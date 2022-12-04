The Weeknd Teases Involvement In New “Avatar: The Way of Water”

The Weeknd has teased music on his Instagram that could signal his involvement in the upcoming highly-anticipated theatrical sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water.

Music sensation, The Weeknd, has taken to his Instagram and suggested that he has some kind of involvement with the soundtrack to the upcoming sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, due out in theaters later this month.

due out in theaters later this month. The post, a reel, showcases the logo for the new film and its release date while music plays in the background. Viewers don’t have to listen too closely for the choir and tribal drums that indicate this is absolutely music from or inspired by an Avatar film.

film. If you think this is just The Weeknd showing off his excitement for the new film, Avatar producer Jon Landau also tweeted a picture of himself with the musician, with the caption: “As the Na’vi [the fictional language of the film] say, ‘Zola’u nìprrte’ soaiane Avatar’… Welcome to the Avatar family.”

As the Na’vi say, “Zola'u nìprrte' soaiane Avatar”… Welcome to the Avatar family. pic.twitter.com/yc9no1sJki — Jon Landau (@jonlandau) December 4, 2022

At this time, nothing official has been said regarding The Weeknd’s involvement in the new picture, but Landau’s tweet seems to signify it is rather significant.

Perhaps we will not know for sure until Avatar: The Way of Water debuts in theaters on December 16th, 2022.

With Avatar: The Way of Water , the cinematic experience reaches new heights as director James Cameron transports audiences back to the magnificent world of Pandora in a spectacular and stirring action-packed adventure. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

