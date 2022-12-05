- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
- Monday, December 5
- George Lopez (Lopez vs. Lopez)
- Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus)
- Musical Guest Madi Diaz
- Tuesday, December 6
- Janelle Monáe (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)
- Sadie Sink (The Whale)
- Musical Guests Rita Wilson and Smokey Robinson
- Wednesday, December 7
- Will Ferrell (Spirited)
- Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly (Taurus)
- Musical Guests The Linda Lindas
- Thursday, December 8
- Jean Smart (Babylon)
- Wes Bentley (Yellowstone)
- Musical Guest Charley Crockett
- Friday, December 9 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date December 1, 2022
- Don Cheadle (White Noise)
- Zoey Deutch (Something From Tiffany’s)
- Musical Guest Chris Isaak
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.