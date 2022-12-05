“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Will Ferrell, Jean Smart and More to Appear Week of December 5th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits. What’s Happening:
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of December 5th-9th:
  • Monday, December 5
    • George Lopez (Lopez vs. Lopez)
    • Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus)
    • Musical Guest Madi Diaz
  • Tuesday, December 6
    • Janelle Monáe (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)
    • Sadie Sink (The Whale)
    • Musical Guests Rita Wilson and Smokey Robinson
  • Wednesday, December 7
    • Will Ferrell (Spirited)
    • Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly (Taurus)
    • Musical Guests The Linda Lindas
  • Thursday, December 8
    • Jean Smart (Babylon)
    • Wes Bentley (Yellowstone)
    • Musical Guest Charley Crockett
  • Friday, December 9 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date December 1, 2022
    • Don Cheadle (White Noise)
    • Zoey Deutch (Something From Tiffany’s)
    • Musical Guest Chris Isaak
