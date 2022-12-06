ESPN Will Celebrate 20 Years of “Around The Horn” With Hour Long Special December 13

Tony Reali will host Around the Horn, a one-hour special with a 20-person panel featuring Bomani Jones, Mina Kimes, Woody Paige, Sarah Spain, Pablo Torre, and more.

What's Happening:

ESPN Around The Horn – 20th Anniversary Special hosted by Tony Reali on Tuesday, December 13 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

– hosted by Tony Reali on Tuesday, December 13 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The special will feature a super-sized 20-person panel of guests discussing the history of the show and everything from the scoring system to best/worst takes.

Past clips, feature elements and behind-the-scenes footage of a day-in-the-life of the show will also be part of the presentation.

Around the Horn premiered November 4, 2002 on ESPN in its familiar 5 p.m. ET lead-in spot before Pardon the Interruption (which celebrated its own 20th anniversary last fall).

premiered November 4, 2002 on ESPN in its familiar 5 p.m. ET lead-in spot before Pardon the Interruption (which celebrated its own 20th anniversary last fall). Originally hosted by Max Kellerman, ATH became a destination for many of the nation’s leading sports columnists to share their thoughts and opinions on daily sports topics, while having their arguments scored.

Panelists appeared from remote sites in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles and New York, giving the show different perspectives from all regions of the country.

As Around the Horn evolved through the years, so did the group of regular panelists.

evolved through the years, so did the group of regular panelists. The show has provided opportunities to many talented and diverse new voices who continue to be seen and heard across ESPN platforms and throughout the media industry today. In all, 54 different panelists have appeared on the show throughout its 20 years.

Over the past two decades, Around the Horn has produced more than 4,500 shows.

has produced more than 4,500 shows. Reali, who took over the scoring controls and mute button from Kellerman in February 2004, has been the face of the program for 18 years, hosting more than 4,200 episodes.

Panelists:

JA Adande

Kevin Blackistone

Tim Cowlishaw

Courtney Cronin

David Dennis Jr.

Elle Duncan

Israel Gutierrez

Frank Isola

Bomani Jones

Emily Kaplan

Mina Kimes

Joon Lee

Harry Lyles Jr.

Jackie MacMullan

Monica McNutt

Woody Paige

Bill Plaschke

Bob Ryan

Jorge Sedano

Ramona Shelburne

Michael Smith

Sarah Spain

Justin Tinsley

Pablo Torre

Clinton Yates

ESPN Daily podcast to highlight Around the Horn’s 20 years on Tuesday, December 13

In addition to the one-hour Around the Horn television program, the ESPN Daily podcast will highlight ATH’s anniversary with a special episode on Tuesday, December 13.

television program, the ESPN Daily podcast will highlight ATH’s anniversary with a special episode on Tuesday, December 13. Host Pablo Torre – a veteran panelist himself – will welcome Tony Reali for a conversation where the longtime host will finally explain how the show’s scoring works.

The ESPN Audio team will also incorporate some of the interviews that ATH‘s producers have collected for the TV special.

What They're Saying: