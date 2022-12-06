Japan Airlines Takes Disney’s 100 Years of Wonder Into The Sky

Japan Airlines is bringing the Magic of Disney’s 100 Years of Wonder into the skies above the country with a new specially painted airliner that brings the character inside the plane as well.

What’s Happening:

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, a specially painted aircraft, the JAL Dream Express 100, will be launched on domestic flights in Japan starting today, December 6th.

This specially painted aircraft will be newly added as the 12th aircraft to the successful JAL Dream Express.

The exterior of the new plane features Mickey, Elsa, Ariel, Woody, Jasmine, Stitch, and Minnie on either side of the plane, though it should be noted that both Mickey and Minnie appear on both sides.

Based on a concept of “coloring the story of a new journey with the glittering colors of each person” the aircraft not only features the exterior paintings, but the characters will also appear on limited editions headrest covers and paper cups that will be available on board.

Additionally, various products featuring the aircraft will be released, including a 1/200 scale model that will be available through in-flight sales on domestic flights.

As mentioned above, the plane will feature new headrest covers and paper cups featuring the characters. However, JAL emphasizes that everything involving these features is completely randomized, and you cannot choose which characters are on your seat or cup, and will be available only while supplies last. The same rules apply to a special sticker that passengers will receive upon boarding the plane.

JAL also announced that 9 more designs for the paper cups will be released in the Summer of 2023.

Starting December 14th, a special digital photo frame can be used if passengers connect to the in-flight wifi and use the camera function of the JAL Flight Fun! App.