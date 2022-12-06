According to NPR, Japan's Disney store is selling Winnie the Pooh merchandise that supports China's protests.
What's Happening:
- Winnie the Pooh merchandise is joining the protest against China's "zero-COVID" policy.
- Japan's Disney Store is now selling merchandise online that features Winnie the Pooh holding up a blank white sheet of paper, a symbol of China's lockdown protests.
- This Pooh design is an adaptation of a 2013 viral meme of Pooh reading a blank sheet of white paper while squinting his eyes and appearing confused.
- The products are created through Disney's MADE program, which the product descriptions call "D-MADE," which allows people to customize their own Disney merchandise. The collection has a variety of options, including shirts, tote bags, mugs, and hoodies.
- This merchandise is not being sold on the U.S. Disney site.