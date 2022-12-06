Japan’s Disney Store is Selling Winnie the Pooh Merchandise in Support of China’s Protests

According to NPR, Japan's Disney store is selling Winnie the Pooh merchandise that supports China's protests.

What's Happening:

  • Winnie the Pooh merchandise is joining the protest against China's "zero-COVID" policy.
  • Japan's Disney Store is now selling merchandise online that features Winnie the Pooh holding up a blank white sheet of paper, a symbol of China's lockdown protests.
  • This Pooh design is an adaptation of a 2013 viral meme of Pooh reading a blank sheet of white paper while squinting his eyes and appearing confused.
  • The products are created through Disney's MADE program, which the product descriptions call "D-MADE," which allows people to customize their own Disney merchandise. The collection has a variety of options, including shirts, tote bags, mugs, and hoodies.
  • This merchandise is not being sold on the U.S. Disney site.