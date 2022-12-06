Lavazza Group is Now the New Official Coffee Partner of Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris is working with Lavazza Group as its new official coffee partner.

What's Happening:

Disneyland Paris, the number one tourist destination in Europe, has officially chosen Lavazza Group, one of the world’s most important coffee roasters, as its new Official Partner for Coffee through its iconic brands Lavazza – synonymous with authentic Italian coffee all over the world – and Carte Noire – the leading coffee brand in the retail market in France.

The five-year partnership agreement signed between Disneyland Paris and Lavazza Group will strengthen the resort’s hot beverage offer and will support the sustainability vision promoted by Disneyland Paris.

As official partner, Lavazza products and services will be available across the entire resort providing unique quality and taste to Disneyland Paris guests coming from all around the world.

By choosing La Reserva de ¡Tierra ! – a range containing coffees from territories and communities involved in social responsibility projects, promoted and managed by Lavazza Foundation – Disneyland Paris is proud to offer its guests Rainforest Alliance Certified products, an NGO which promotes the rights and well-being of workers' communities, supporting farms to meet rigorous social and environmental standard.

Lavazza will also develop exclusive and tasty recipes for Disneyland Paris in collaboration with the resort’s chefs, designed to complement its uniquely immersive themed dining experience. For example, guests can now discover four new delicious oat-based drink recipes at The Coffee Grinder, Main Street U.S.A. in Disneyland Park.

This partnership also means Lavazza Group – through its brands Lavazza and Carte Noire – and Disneyland Paris will have joint marketing and communication campaigns throughout Europe.

These activations will showcase the optimism, spontaneity and creativity that characterize the two companies.

What They're Saying: