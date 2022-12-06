Prolific Marvel Comics Artist Danny Bulanadi Passes Away at 76

Danny Bulanadi, a prolific artist and inker for Marvel and DC Comics, passed away last month from chronic heart failure at the age of 76.
- Marvel shared their condolences Bulanadi’s family, friends, colleagues, and fans all over the world.
- Bulanadi grew up in Manila, Philippines a fan of American comic books.
- He studied at the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines and was later taken under the wing of legendary comic artist Tony DeZuniga.
- He was then given the opportunity to break into the comic industry by Joe Orlando, another comic book icon, who helped him to get a job at DC Comics in 1975.
- Bulanadi eventually broke into Marvel, inking “Micronauts (1970).”
- He would later return to the characters in 1984 for “Micronauts: The New Voyages.”
- Bulanadi went on to become the regular inker for “Daredevil (1964)” from issues #198-213.
- He also worked on Marvel’s licensed books, like “The Further Adventures of Indiana Jones,” “G.I. Joe: Special Missions” and “Transformers.”
- Some of his other Marvel titles include:
- “Quasar”
- “Captain America”
- “Avengers West Coast”
- “Fantastic Four”
- “Heroes Reborn”
- Bulanadi went on to illustrate a comic book adaptation of the Bible for Kingstone Comics and No Greater Joy Ministries.
- He was also a recurring guest on the comic book convention scene.
- Outside of comics, Bulanadi had a passion for performing Filipino love songs under the stage name Danny Harana. Several of his songs remain on YouTube as another piece of his legacy.