Prolific Marvel Comics Artist Danny Bulanadi Passes Away at 76

Danny Bulanadi, a prolific artist and inker for Marvel and DC Comics, passed away last month from chronic heart failure at the age of 76.

  • Marvel shared their condolences Bulanadi’s family, friends, colleagues, and fans all over the world.
  • Bulanadi grew up in Manila, Philippines a fan of American comic books.
  • He studied at the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines and was later taken under the wing of legendary comic artist Tony DeZuniga.
  • He was then given the opportunity to break into the comic industry by Joe Orlando, another comic book icon, who helped him to get a job at DC Comics in 1975.
  • Bulanadi eventually broke into Marvel, inking “Micronauts (1970).”
  • He would later return to the characters in 1984 for “Micronauts: The New Voyages.”
  • Bulanadi went on to become the regular inker for “Daredevil (1964)” from issues #198-213.
  • He also worked on Marvel’s licensed books, like “The Further Adventures of Indiana Jones,” “G.I. Joe: Special Missions” and “Transformers.”
  • Some of his other Marvel titles include:
    • “Quasar”
    • “Captain America”
    • “Avengers West Coast”
    • “Fantastic Four”
    • “Heroes Reborn”
  • Bulanadi went on to illustrate a comic book adaptation of the Bible for Kingstone Comics and No Greater Joy Ministries.
  •  He was also a recurring guest on the comic book convention scene.
  • Outside of comics, Bulanadi had a passion for performing Filipino love songs under the stage name Danny Harana. Several of his songs remain on YouTube as another piece of his legacy.