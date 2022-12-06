Prolific Marvel Comics Artist Danny Bulanadi Passes Away at 76

Danny Bulanadi, a prolific artist and inker for Marvel and DC Comics, passed away last month from chronic heart failure at the age of 76.

Marvel

Bulanadi grew up in Manila, Philippines a fan of American comic books.

He studied at the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines and was later taken under the wing of legendary comic artist Tony DeZuniga.

He was then given the opportunity to break into the comic industry by Joe Orlando, another comic book icon, who helped him to get a job at DC Comics in 1975.

Bulanadi eventually broke into Marvel, inking “Micronauts (1970).”

He would later return to the characters in 1984 for “Micronauts: The New Voyages.”

Bulanadi went on to become the regular inker for “Daredevil (1964)” from issues #198-213.

He also worked on Marvel’s licensed books, like “The Further Adventures of Indiana Jones,” “G.I. Joe: Special Missions” and “Transformers.”

Some of his other Marvel titles include: “Quasar” “Captain America” “Avengers West Coast” “Fantastic Four” “Heroes Reborn”

Bulanadi went on to illustrate a comic book adaptation of the Bible for Kingstone Comics and No Greater Joy Ministries.

He was also a recurring guest on the comic book convention scene.

Outside of comics, Bulanadi had a passion for performing Filipino love songs under the stage name Danny Harana. Several of his songs remain on YouTube as another piece of his legacy.