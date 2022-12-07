The biggest Hindi film of the year, Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva, is now available to stream on Disney+.

What's Happening:

, is now available to stream on Disney+. The visual spectacle, the first in a planned trilogy, is available in both its theatrical Hindi and English.

About Brahmāstra:

– the Trilogy, is a three-part film franchise, and the beginning of India’s first original universe, The Astraverse. It is a new, original cinematic universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales from Indian mythology but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs. evil, love and hope; all told using cutting-edge technology and never-before-seen visual spectacles.

is set in modern-day India, against the premise of a secret society called the Brahmānsh; who generation after generation have protected many divine ‘Astras’ (weapons) that were created in ancient India, and safe-guarded from the eyes of the world. The most powerful and the deadliest amongst these divine weapons, the Lord of all the Other Astras – named after the most powerful weapon of the Gods, the Brahmāstra, is now waking up, and it threatens to completely destroy the universe we know today.

About Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva:

, is the story of Shiva – a young man and the protagonist, who is on the brink of an epic love, with a girl named Isha. But their world is turned upside down when Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmāstra… and a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet – the power of Fire.

In the movie, we follow Shiva’s adventures as he journeys into the world of Astras and in turn, discovers his destiny as the divine hero of the universe.

Cast:

Amitabh Bachchan

Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt

Mouni Roy

Nagarjuna Akkineni