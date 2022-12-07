Cold weather always seems perfect for the winter holidays, but once the seasonal fun passes, we’re still left with chilly air and snow that make us want to get cozy any chance we get. Fortunately, Fun.com has a delightful assortment of snuggly Disney blankets (and some slippers) that will help keep you warm.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Long winter nights make us want to cozy up near the fire and read a good book, gather the crew for movies or even cuddle with loved ones.

Those same nights also require hot beverages, fuzzy slippers and super soft blankets and Fun.com has you covered—at least with the slippers and blankets. They also have playful Disney shoe designs for those brave enough to leave the house.

Disney characters make their way to an exclusive series of comfy essentials that will provide some much needed warmth for at home winter activities, or just your daily routine.

For the slipper fans, there are two Winnie the Pooh styles Encanto, Lilo & Stitch and Buzz Lightyear

But the real winner here might be Fun.com’s exclusive fleece blankets that capture movie moments of three great films: Aladdin, Cinderella and The Little Mermaid.

Whether treating yourself to something cute or sharing the magic of Disney with others, you’ll find a great assortment of Disney-centric goodies on Fun.com .

Prices range from $29.99-$44.99 and links to the individual items can be found below.

Adult Winnie the Pooh Eeyore Slippers

Unisex Lilo & Stitch High Top Sneakers

Buzz Lightyear Youth High Top Shoes

Girl's Disney Encanto Slip On Sneakers

The Little Mermaid Moonlight Micro Raschel Comfy Throw Blanket

Classic Cinderella Movie Poster Micro Raschel Throw Blanket

If your life could use a little more unique Disney magic, Fun.com has the answer! With cute gifts for the whole family celebrating dozens of characters and franchises you’ll never run out of awesome discoveries that support your fandom.