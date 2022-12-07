Disney Visa Card members can save up to 30% on select stays at Disneyland Resort Hotels.
What's Happening:
- Disney Visa Card members can save up to 30% at Disneyland Resort Hotels most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 9 through March 9, 2023.
Resorts:
- Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa- Save up to 30% on Premium room types
- Disneyland Hotel- Save up to 30% on Premium room types
- Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel- Save up to 20% on Premium room types
Booking Information:
- This offer is available to book by calling the Disneyland Resort Travel Sales Center.
- Be sure to mention this Disney Visa Cardmember offer and use your Disney Visa Card to place their deposit and take advantage of special rates.
Important Details:
- Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room at the same hotel.
- Valid for most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 9 through March 9, 2023.
- Book now through March 6, 2023. Travel must be completed by March 10, 2023.
- Must mention the offer when booking and use a valid Disney Visa Card or Disney Rewards Redemption Card to pay the deposit. If a valid Disney Visa Card or Disney Rewards Redemption Card is not used, the non-discounted room price will be charged for the duration of the stay.
- Disney Visa Cardmember must stay in a room on the reservation.
- Room types included in this offer are Premium, Deluxe and Woods/Garden/Courtyard rooms; select Concierge rooms; and Paradise, Artisan, Junior and Family suites. Not valid for select Concierge rooms or for Signature and Premium suites.
- Not valid on previously booked rooms, and this offer is nontransferable.
- Advance reservations required.
- Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.
- Excludes applicable fees and taxes.
- Limit 2 rooms per reservation, and occupancy restrictions apply per room.
- Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room.
- Not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers.
- Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice.
- Separate theme park admission and theme park reservation for the same date and the same park are required to enter a theme park. Park reservations are limited, subject to availability and are not guaranteed, and a hotel reservation does not guarantee theme park reservations.
- Deposit and credit card products provided by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
- Offer made by Disney. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and its affiliates are not affiliates of Disney and are not responsible for offer fulfillment.
- View important information to know before visiting the Disneyland Resort.
