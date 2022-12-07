Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Save Up to 30% on Select Nights at a Disneyland Resort Hotel

Disney Visa Card members can save up to 30% on select stays at Disneyland Resort Hotels.

What's Happening:

  • Disney Visa Card members can save up to 30% at Disneyland Resort Hotels most Sunday through Thursday nights from January 9 through March 9, 2023.

Resorts:

  • Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa- Save up to 30% on Premium room types
  • Disneyland Hotel- Save up to 30% on Premium room types
  • Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel- Save up to 20% on Premium room types

Booking Information:

  • This offer is available to book by calling the Disneyland Resort Travel Sales Center.
  • Be sure to mention this Disney Visa Cardmember offer and use your Disney Visa Card to place their deposit and take advantage of special rates.

Important Details:

  • Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room at the same hotel.
  • Valid for most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 9 through March 9, 2023.
  • Book now through March 6, 2023. Travel must be completed by March 10, 2023.
  • Must mention the offer when booking and use a valid Disney Visa Card or Disney Rewards Redemption Card to pay the deposit. If a valid Disney Visa Card or Disney Rewards Redemption Card is not used, the non-discounted room price will be charged for the duration of the stay.
  • Disney Visa Cardmember must stay in a room on the reservation.
  • Room types included in this offer are Premium, Deluxe and Woods/Garden/Courtyard rooms; select Concierge rooms; and Paradise, Artisan, Junior and Family suites. Not valid for select Concierge rooms or for Signature and Premium suites.
  • Not valid on previously booked rooms, and this offer is nontransferable.
  • Advance reservations required.
  • Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.
  • Excludes applicable fees and taxes.
  • Limit 2 rooms per reservation, and occupancy restrictions apply per room.
  • Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room.
  • Not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers.
  • Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice.
  • Separate theme park admission and theme park reservation for the same date and the same park are required to enter a theme park. Park reservations are limited, subject to availability and are not guaranteed, and a hotel reservation does not guarantee theme park reservations.
  • Deposit and credit card products provided by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
  • Offer made by Disney. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and its affiliates are not affiliates of Disney and are not responsible for offer fulfillment.
  • View important information to know before visiting the Disneyland Resort.

