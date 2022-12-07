Disneyland Paris Introduces Discovery Quest Mobile Experience for Disney Newport Bay Club Guests

Disneyland Paris has introduced Discovery Quest, a mobile experience for guests of their Disney Newport Bay Club.

Discovery Quest will invite guests to explore the emblematic locations of Disney Newport Bay Club and plunge into its history.

Discovery Quest is a voyage into fun that takes place in the public areas of the hotel. You’ll need to look all around to find the answers to all sorts of riddles and clues, so keep an eye out for details.

The experience is for Disney Newport Bay Club guests only.

The duration of the experience will be 30 minutes to an hour between 8 am to 10 pm

The experience will be accessible to people with reduced mobility and to people with dyslexia

The experience takes place both indoors and outdoors

How to participate:

Make sure you have a smartphone connected to the internet.

Open the phone’s camera and scan the QR code on the sign like the one seen below, which will presumably be found in the hotel.

Follow the instructions on the Discovery Quest website to get started on your journey.