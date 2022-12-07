Funko, Loungefly Showcase New Exclusives Debuting for Hot Topic Expo

Before the year comes to an end, Funko and Loungefly are introducing a few more incredible collectibles as part of the one day only Hot Topic Expo. Today, both brands are showcasing the exclusives that will be dropping on December 13th.

Hot Topic Expo is happening soon and in preparation for the online and in-store event, Funko and Loungefly have announced exclusive product drops—and they’re offering a preview of what’s coming!

The one day fan event takes place on Tuesday, December 13th and as one would expect, a variety of fandoms will be represented including Disney's: Winnie the Pooh Lilo & Stitch The Nightmare Before Christmas

Funko will release Pop! Vinyl figures and Pop! Keychains at the upcoming event, which will be available online via HotTopic.com and at participating Hot Topic locations across the country.

And while Disney isn't included in this Loungefly drop, fans of Hello Kitty will love the feisty series that features an intricately designed backpack, lanyard and pin.

Hot Topic Expo takes place December 13, 2022 at 8 am PST online and in-store once those stores are open.

Hot Topic Expo takes place December 13, 2022 at 8 am PST online and in-store once those stores are open.

Hot Topic Expo Funko Exclusives

POP Moments: Winnie the Pooh- CR w/ Pooh – $29.90

POP Deluxe: Disney- Stitch in bathtub – $29.90

POP Keychain: Disney- Stitch in bathtub – $8.90

POP Disney: The Nightmare Before Christmas – Jack w/(PK/RD)Box – $14.90

Hot Topic Expo Loungefly Exclusive