Hulu Adds Chloe Guidry, Izzy G, and Ezra Faroque Khan to “Under the Bridge” Cast

Hulu’s upcoming series Under the Bridge has added Chloe Guidry, Izzy G, and Ezra Faroque Khan to its cast, according to Variety.
- Guidry, Izzy and Khan will all be series regulars on the new series.
- Guidry will star as Josephine Bell, described as “a striking ice-queen with a razor-sharp tongue. As a ward of the state, she’s the girl in charge at Seven Oaks Youth Home. She is leader of the CMC (Crip Mafia Cartel, a “gang” she and her friends started) and dreams of growing up to be a hitman for New York mobster John Gotti.”
- Guidry is known to Disney fans for her role in Secrets of Sulphur Springs on Disney+, but she has also appeared in Amazon’s The Last Tycoon.
- Izzy will play Kelly Ellard. The character is said to be “Josephine’s best friend — if Josephine is John Gotti, Kelly is Sammy the Bull. Despite her middle-class upbringing and ‘good-girl’ appearance, Kelly is a founding member of the CMC and will do anything to prove her loyalty to her crew.”
- Izzy was most recently seen in the CBS comedy series B Positive and before that in Netflix’s The Highwaymen.
- Khan will star as Manjit Virk, Reena’s father. The character is described as “a gentle soul trying his best to understand his daughter during her adolescent transformation, although the emotional scars she has inflicted are raw.”
- Khan is a familiar face on Hulu as he previously appeared in The Great on the streamer. He also held a role in Berlin Station for Epix.
More on Under the Bridge:
- Rebecca Godfrey’s book tells the true story of a fourteen-year-old who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Seven teenage girls and a boy were accused of the savage murder.
- From ABC Signature, the limited series will be executive produced by Samir Mehta (Tell Me Lies) and Liz Tigelaar (Tiny Beautiful Things), who will also serve as showrunners.
- Other executive producers are Quinn Shephard, Stacey Silverman and Geeta Patel, who will also direct.
- Tigelaar and her banner Best Day Ever are currently under an overall deal at ABC Signature.
- Riley Keough (The Terminal List) is set to star in and executive produce the series.
- Keough will play the late Godfrey in the adaptation. In the book, Godfrey takes readers into the hidden world of the accused, revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer.