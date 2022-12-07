Hulu Adds Chloe Guidry, Izzy G, and Ezra Faroque Khan to “Under the Bridge” Cast

Hulu’s upcoming series Under the Bridge has added Chloe Guidry, Izzy G, and Ezra Faroque Khan to its cast, according to Variety.

Guidry, Izzy and Khan will all be series regulars on the new series.

Guidry will star as Josephine Bell, described as “a striking ice-queen with a razor-sharp tongue. As a ward of the state, she’s the girl in charge at Seven Oaks Youth Home. She is leader of the CMC (Crip Mafia Cartel, a “gang” she and her friends started) and dreams of growing up

Guidry is known to Disney fans for her role in Secrets of Sulphur Springs on Disney+ The Last Tycoon .

on . Izzy will play Kelly Ellard. The character is said to be “Josephine’s best friend — if Josephine is John Gotti, Kelly is Sammy the Bull. Despite her middle-class upbringing and ‘good-girl’ appearance, Kelly is a founding member of the CMC and will do anything to prove her loyalty to her crew.”

Izzy was most recently seen in the CBS comedy series B Positive and before that in Netflix’s The Highwaymen .

and before that in Netflix’s . Khan will star as Manjit Virk, Reena’s father. The character is described as “a gentle soul trying his best to understand his daughter during her adolescent transformation, although the emotional scars she has inflicted are raw.”

Khan is a familiar face on Hulu as he previously appeared in The Great on the streamer. He also held a role in Berlin Station for Epix.

More on Under the Bridge: