Disneyland Paris will release a limited edition Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant figurine by Kevin & Jody on Thursday, December 8.
What's Happening:
- Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant figurine by Kevin & Jody will be launched on Thursday, 8 December – a limited edition 1000, at a retail price of 249€.
- No “last chance” tickets.
- This product launch will take place at the former Annual Pass Office in Disneyland Park at 9:30 AM – with a limit of 2 units per ticket.
- Lineberty ticket required (screenshots and videos are not accepted).
- Also available from Friday, 9 December while stocks last at Harrington’s Fine China & Porcelains (Disneyland Park) and The Disney Gallery (Disney Village).
Kevin & Jody also shared a post on their Instagram page:
- Finally! Our Disneyland Paris Castle is coming out this week—at last! Thank you so much for your patience. The sculpture will debut at Disneyland Paris on Thursday 12/8 at a special sale, and then it will be available on Friday in Harrington’s Fine China on Main Street, and at The Disney Gallery. Available only at Disneyland Paris!
- Limited to 1000, retail is 249€.