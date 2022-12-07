Limited Edition Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant Figurine By Kevin & Jody Will Be Released December 8

by |
Tags: , ,

Disneyland Paris will release a limited edition Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant figurine by Kevin & Jody on Thursday, December 8.

 What's Happening:

  • Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant figurine by Kevin & Jody will be launched on Thursday, 8 December – a limited edition 1000, at a retail price of 249€.
  • No “last chance” tickets.
  • This product launch will take place at the former Annual Pass Office in Disneyland Park at 9:30 AM – with a limit of 2 units per ticket.
  • Lineberty ticket required (screenshots and videos are not accepted).
  • Also available from Friday, 9 December while stocks last at Harrington’s Fine China & Porcelains (Disneyland Park) and The Disney Gallery (Disney Village).

Kevin & Jody also shared a post on their Instagram page:

  • Finally! Our Disneyland Paris Castle is coming out this week—at last! Thank you so much for your patience. The sculpture will debut at Disneyland Paris on Thursday 12/8 at a special sale, and then it will be available on Friday in Harrington’s Fine China on Main Street, and at The Disney Gallery. Available only at Disneyland Paris!
  • Limited to 1000, retail is 249€.