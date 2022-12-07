Disneyland Paris will release a limited edition Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant figurine by Kevin & Jody on Thursday, December 8.

What's Happening:

Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant figurine by Kevin & Jody will be launched on Thursday, 8 December – a limited edition 1000, at a retail price of 249€.

No “last chance” tickets.

This product launch will take place at the former Annual Pass Office in Disneyland Park at 9:30 AM – with a limit of 2 units per ticket.

Lineberty ticket required (screenshots and videos are not accepted).

Also available from Friday, 9 December while stocks last at Harrington’s Fine China & Porcelains (Disneyland Park) and The Disney Gallery (Disney Village).

Kevin & Jody also shared a post on their Instagram page: