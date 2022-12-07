Yee-Haw! “Toy Story 2” Marionettes Celebrate Woody, Jessie and Bullseye Origin Stories

Hey, howdy hey! It’s Woody’s Roundup on shopDisney! The friendly cowboy and his pals Jessie and Bullseye are part of a trio of marionette toy figures that resemble their appearance in Toy Story 2.

Pixar fans looking for a unique way to bring the characters of Toy Story to their home, will love the latest additions to shopDisney. Three marionette toy figures of the Woody’s Roundup gang have made their way to the online retailer and serve as great gifts or collectibles.

As one would expect the, group includes: Sheriff Woody Cowgirl Jessie Bullseye

Sadly, or maybe not, the Prospector isn’t included in this release, but with his sneaky “evil” intentions, his absence might be for the best.

Each character has greyscale coloring to match the in-universe look of being on a retro television program that aired in Black and White.

Speaking of television, the marionettes come in ''Budtone TV'' packaging that looks very much like an early TV set complete with a tube shaped screen and tuner button artwork. The character’s face is front and center on the “screen” with small profiles of their pals on each corner and “Woody’s Roundup” on the top left side.

Jessie and Woody also come with two Crazy Critters for added Roundup fun.

fun. The Toy Story Marionettes are available now on shopDisney and sell for $49.99.

and sell for $49.99. While these can easily become collectibles, they are made for fans 5 years and older which we take to mean, they’re meant for gentle play.

Links to the individual figures can be found below.

Jessie Marionette – Toy Story – $49.99

Includes Crazy Critters beaver and deer figures

Ages 5+

Marionette: approx. 15 7/8'' H x 7 3/4'' W x 3 3/4'' D

Bullseye Marionette – Toy Story – $49.99

Bullseye marionette has two control bars

Ages 5+

Marionette: 16'' x 12'' x 4''

Woody Marionette – Toy Story – $49.99