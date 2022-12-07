Universal Orlando Annual Passholder Lounge Moving to Toon Lagoon in Islands of Adventure

Universal Orlando Resort has announced that they will be relocating their Annual Passholder lounge from its current location in Universal Studios Florida over to Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

In early 2023, the Universal Orlando Annual Passholder Lounge will relocate to the Toon Lagoon area in Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

The current location in Universal Studios Florida will close on December 31, 2022.

No opening date for the new location has been shared just yet, however Universal Orlando shared some teases as to the new location in the official Passholder group on Facebook.