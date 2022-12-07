Universal Orlando Annual Passholder Lounge Moving to Toon Lagoon in Islands of Adventure

Universal Orlando Resort has announced that they will be relocating their Annual Passholder lounge from its current location in Universal Studios Florida over to Universal’s Islands of Adventure.
- In early 2023, the Universal Orlando Annual Passholder Lounge will relocate to the Toon Lagoon area in Universal’s Islands of Adventure.
- The current location in Universal Studios Florida will close on December 31, 2022.
- No opening date for the new location has been shared just yet, however Universal Orlando shared some teases as to the new location in the official Passholder group on Facebook.
- It appears the location of the new Universal Orlando Annual Passholder Lounge will be the former Betty Boop store in Toon Lagoon.
- The Universal Orlando Annual Passholder Lounge has previously been a location of Annual Passholders to pick up exclusive merchandise items and various perks, like buttons, magnets and more.
- It has also, at times, offered complimentary beverages, as well as a way for guests to charge their phones and other devices.
- Universal hasn’t shared any information regarding what the lounge will offer in its new location.
- The current Universal Orlando Annual Passholder Lounge will be open from park open to park close from now through December 18, 2022.