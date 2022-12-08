CITIZEN Introduces Avatar-Inspired Watch Collection

Avatar: The Way of Water is splashing into theaters in just over a week and as fans prepare for the long awaited sequel, several companies are delivering new collectibles inspired by the film. CITIZEN has unveiled their line of Mens, Womens and Unisex watches that will be available for purchase on December 9th.

At long last, worldwide audiences are venturing back to Pandora, as James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water makes its theatrical debut.

makes its theatrical debut. In celebration of the highly anticipated film, CITIZEN is launching three watches themed to the story that fans and collectors will be anxious to acquire.

The designs showcase the beautiful colors of the enchanting world of Pandora across three stunning timepieces that evoke the dramatic aquatic setting of Avatar: The Way of Water .

. In harmony with the series’ sustainability values, the watches are each sustainably powered by CITIZEN’s proprietary Eco-Drive light technology, and never need a battery.

The collection will retail between $250-$325 and will be available for purchase on the CITIZEN website

Links to the individual items can be found below..

Avatar x CITIZEN Collection

Embrace the beauty and wonder of Pandora with CITIZEN’s newest watch collection that showcases the fascinating backdrop of the world of Avatar.

Mens Wave AW1708-57W

This dive inspired men’s stainless steel watch features the majestic Leonpteryx, a sea creature used for transport by the characters. The aerial predator is showcased on the 3-hand dial that features a bi-color case ring that emulates a wave splashing, with a date function and luminous hands that add high clarity to the dial details.

Avatar 2 – Mens Timepiece

Features a chronograph that measures up to 60 minutes

Dual time zones

Perpetual calendar

12/24-hour time.

Water resistant to 100 meters

Sustainably powered by any light with Eco-Drive technology

Ladies Tree of Soul s FE7105-09W

This women’s watch features a ‘Tree of Soul’ print on the dial, which is said to be the closest alliance to Eywa on Pandora, is vividly showcased across the 3-hand dial and accented with crystal markers and luminous hands. Enclosed in a Black IP stainless steel case with a black leather strap and buckle closure, this watch is the way for Avatar fans to experience the spiritual significance of the Na’vi on the wrist.

Avatar 2 – Womens Timepiece

Water resistant to 50 meters

Sustainably powered by light with Eco-Drive technology

Unisex Wave AW2060-02W

A unisex timepiece that showcases the glorious landscape of Pandora, with a focus on the oceans and the reefs where the tribe resides. A silver sunray dial is paired with a sustainable brown leather strap. The vibrant scene on the 3-hand dial featuring the ocean and reef where the tribes live, is offset by a brushed silver-tone stainless steel case.

Avatar 2 – Unisex Timepiece

Water resistant to 100 meters

Sustainably powered by light by Eco-Drive technology

Avatar: The Way of Water premieres in theaters on December 16th. Tickets are available now.