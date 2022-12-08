Hong Kong Disneyland Celebrates the 30th Anniversary of International Day of Persons With Disabilities

Hong Kong Disneyland marked the 30th anniversary of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities with a celebration on Main Street U.S.A.

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort (HKDL) marked the 30th anniversary of International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) with an inclusive cavalcade down Main Street U.S.A. with more than 100 talented people of all abilities participating.

This was part of a special program for more than 1,000 invited guests, aimed at sharing how HKDL is promoting accessibility and inclusion.

The event showcased HKDL’s continued commitment to maintaining and enhancing a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion for people from all backgrounds and abilities.

Joining the IDPD ceremony as guests of honor were Ricky Chu, Chairperson of Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC), Chua Hoi-wai, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Council of Social Service and Benny Cheung, Chairperson of Hong Kong Joint Council for People with Disabilities.

In order to support the community and celebrate the 30th Anniversary of IDPD, HKDL is donating more than 10,000 park tickets to people with disabilities for a second year through Hong Kong Council of Social Service and Hong Kong Joint Council for People with Disabilities.

Inclusive Cavalcade Showcases Dynamic Talents:

After the ceremony at the Castle of Magical Dreams, an inclusive cavalcade, “Wondrous Dancing for All,” proceeded down Main Street, U.S.A., specially put together by the resort’s Entertainment & Costuming team along with local community organizations.

The cavalcade featured more than 100 talented participants of all abilities, including a group of wheelchair dancers from the Hong Kong Wheelchair Dance Sport Association, wheelchair basketball players from the Hong Kong Federation of Handicapped Youth, a Taekwondo team from the Spastics Association of Hong Kong as well as HKDL performers and Disney VoluntEARs. Additionally, a group of people with hearing impairments from the Arts with the Disabled Association Hong Kong danced in the cavalcade using integrated theatrical sign language.

This is the first time theatrical interpretation was integrated with the dance movements into the cavalcade at HKDL.

Accessibility and Inclusion Initiatives at HKDL:

While IDPD is only one day in a year, HKDL places a strong, year-round focus on inclusion and has been acknowledged as part of the Hong Kong Council of Social Services “List of Barrier-Free Companies” for its achievements in accessibility.

The resort’s latest inclusion initiative was an arts accessibility pilot program that introduced theatrical interpretation as part of the park’s award-winning Halloween show Let’s Get Wicked and live musical Mickey and the Wondrous Book .

and live musical . Additionally, HKDL has also collaborated with community organizations to provide a “Barrier-Free Ambassadors Training Program” for the resort’s cast members to help them better understand needs of guests with disabilities when visiting HKDL and how best to assist them.

