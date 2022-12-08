Hong Kong Disneyland Celebrates the 30th Anniversary of International Day of Persons With Disabilities

Hong Kong Disneyland marked the 30th anniversary of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities with a celebration on Main Street U.S.A.
What's Happening:
- Hong Kong Disneyland Resort (HKDL) marked the 30th anniversary of International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) with an inclusive cavalcade down Main Street U.S.A. with more than 100 talented people of all abilities participating.
- This was part of a special program for more than 1,000 invited guests, aimed at sharing how HKDL is promoting accessibility and inclusion.
- The event showcased HKDL’s continued commitment to maintaining and enhancing a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion for people from all backgrounds and abilities.
- Joining the IDPD ceremony as guests of honor were Ricky Chu, Chairperson of Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC), Chua Hoi-wai, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Council of Social Service and Benny Cheung, Chairperson of Hong Kong Joint Council for People with Disabilities.
- In order to support the community and celebrate the 30th Anniversary of IDPD, HKDL is donating more than 10,000 park tickets to people with disabilities for a second year through Hong Kong Council of Social Service and Hong Kong Joint Council for People with Disabilities.
Inclusive Cavalcade Showcases Dynamic Talents:
- After the ceremony at the Castle of Magical Dreams, an inclusive cavalcade, “Wondrous Dancing for All,” proceeded down Main Street, U.S.A., specially put together by the resort’s Entertainment & Costuming team along with local community organizations.
- The cavalcade featured more than 100 talented participants of all abilities, including a group of wheelchair dancers from the Hong Kong Wheelchair Dance Sport Association, wheelchair basketball players from the Hong Kong Federation of Handicapped Youth, a Taekwondo team from the Spastics Association of Hong Kong as well as HKDL performers and Disney VoluntEARs. Additionally, a group of people with hearing impairments from the Arts with the Disabled Association Hong Kong danced in the cavalcade using integrated theatrical sign language.
- This is the first time theatrical interpretation was integrated with the dance movements into the cavalcade at HKDL.
Accessibility and Inclusion Initiatives at HKDL:
- While IDPD is only one day in a year, HKDL places a strong, year-round focus on inclusion and has been acknowledged as part of the Hong Kong Council of Social Services “List of Barrier-Free Companies” for its achievements in accessibility.
- The resort’s latest inclusion initiative was an arts accessibility pilot program that introduced theatrical interpretation as part of the park’s award-winning Halloween show Let’s Get Wicked and live musical Mickey and the Wondrous Book.
- Additionally, HKDL has also collaborated with community organizations to provide a “Barrier-Free Ambassadors Training Program” for the resort’s cast members to help them better understand needs of guests with disabilities when visiting HKDL and how best to assist them.
What They're Saying:
- Ricky Chu, Chairperson of Equal Opportunities Commission, said: “I have great pleasure in joining everyone to celebrate IDPD at HKDL. At the EOC, we hold great concern about the plight and needs of people with disabilities. Indeed, we have been advocating for the equal opportunities of people with disabilities through the years, so that they can fully participate in society. On this special occasion, I hereby call on every sector and citizen in society to stand in solidarity and join hands with us in building a truly inclusive society for everyone, with or without disability.”
- “At Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, we believe magic is for everyone,” said Michael Moriarty, managing director of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort. “We will continue to work closely with our valued community organizations on this journey of fostering inclusivity and developing Hong Kong Disneyland Resort as a place where people of all abilities can shine. I am incredibly excited and proud of our commitment to support the development of inclusion initiatives at our world-class resort.”
- Taking part in the performance was Kitty Hui, a wheelchair basketball player from Hong Kong Federation of Handicapped Youth. “It was a very nice opportunity to be a cavalcade performer in Disney’s park, especially during this celebratory event for the 30th anniversary of IDPD, where Hong Kong Disneyland promotes the inclusion of people with disabilities,” said Hui. “Disney always embraces a culture of inclusion for all, with facilities and services also being accessible, so everyone can enjoy the magic Disney brings.”
- “This year marks the 30th Anniversary of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities with the theme of ‘Together We Build an Inclusive Society.’ This is a day to signify all our ongoing efforts in making sure everyone’s rights and needs are respected and met, irrespective of their ability or background,” said Cheung. “Our organization and other community partners are always committed to advocating the spirit of disability inclusion. Thank you to Hong Kong Disneyland Resort for arranging a moment for us to celebrate this and for their continued efforts in social inclusion, together with all of today’s participants.”