“Just Love and a Thousand Songs” Special Now Streaming on Disney+ in Honor of 10th Anniversary of “Violetta”

Marking the 10th anniversary of the release of Latin American Disney Channel series Violetta, the musical special Just Love and a Thousand Songs starring Tini, is now streaming on Disney+. Together with co-stars Jorge Blanco, Cande Molfese and Mechi Lambre, Tini will perform some of the series’ most beloved songs.

In Just Love and a Thousand Songs , Tini shares the Astor Piazzolla Theater’s stage in Buenos Aires with Blanco, Molfese and Lambre to give fans an intimate and unforgettable musical performance that pays tribute to Violetta .

, Tini shares the Astor Piazzolla Theater’s stage in Buenos Aires with Blanco, Molfese and Lambre to give fans an intimate and unforgettable musical performance that pays tribute to . The special features new versions of five well-known songs from the show and includes anecdotal stories and memories from fans.

The new Disney+ special is from Non Stop Studios and directed by Diego Peskins, the filmmaker behind Tini’s more recent music videos, and the sound was mixed by world famous two-time Grammy-winning sound engineer and producer Andrés Mayo.

Marina Ahumada, another close Tini collaborator, is the art director of the show.

Behind the musical production were Mauro Francés, Damián Mahler and Federico Vilas.

About Violetta:

Released on Disney Channel in Latin America on May 14, 2012, Violetta quickly became an audience favorite in the region and, throughout its three seasons, it became a true international cultural phenomenon.

quickly became an audience favorite in the region and, throughout its three seasons, it became a true international cultural phenomenon. The series aired on Disney Channel in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Russia, reaching almost 140 countries in 15 languages.

The Violetta television series led to four studio albums, one live album, two international concert tours, three feature films, and numerable collections of consumer products inspired by the series. “Violetta” became Disney’s first franchise outside of the United States.

television series led to four studio albums, one live album, two international concert tours, three feature films, and numerable collections of consumer products inspired by the series. “Violetta” became Disney’s first franchise outside of the United States. The three complete seasons of Violetta are available on Disney+.