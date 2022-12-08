Obsessed With Ornaments! Save 50% On Select Styles During shopDisney’s Flash Sale

shopDisney’s 12 Days of Magical Deals are happening now, but for some added magic, they’re offering an additional sale on Ornaments. For the next 8 hours, guests can save 50% on a variety of enchanting ornaments when they use the code: JOYFUL.

Deck the halls and your home with Sketchbook and Commemorative Ornaments from shopDisney!

If you’ve held off on shopping for ornaments, you won’t want to wait any longer as Disney’s assortment of holiday designs are on sale for 50% off.

Fans can bring the charming designs to their living or work space and even decorate the Christmas Tree, mantle, or festive corner and share some of that Disney merriment with all of their guests.

To activate the deal, guests can add their favorite ornaments to their shopping cart and use the code: JOYFUL at checkout.

at checkout. Oh and while we’re talking codes, don’t forget that you can enjoy free standard shipping on orders of $75+ (pre tax) with the code SHIPMAGIC .

. This special offer is only good for 8 hours (12pm-8pm PT) so don’t delay! If you need some inspiration, we’re highlighting a few of our favorite items below. Happy shopping!

Hoping to deliver merriment to friends and family this Christmas? shopDisney has you covered. Here are some of the items that are on our wish lists!

Anniversary Ornaments

Daisy Duck Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 85th Anniversary – Limited Release

Lilo & Stitch Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 20th Anniversary – Limited Release

Oswald Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 95th Anniversary – Limited Release

Ear, Ears, Ears

Disneyland Key Sketchbook Ornament

Mickey Mouse Icon Faceted Ornament – Disneyland

Alice in Wonderland Ear Hat Ornament

Simply Spherical

Ghost Host Sketchbook Ornament – The Haunted Mansion

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 85th Anniversary – Limited Release

Star Wars Life Day 2022 Light-Up Orb Ornament

Gang’s All Here

Treasure Planet Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 20th Anniversary – Limited Release

Chewbacca, Rey, and BB-8 Star Wars Life Day 2022 Ornament

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Sketchbook Ornament Set

